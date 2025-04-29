1.00b Online Hotfix Patch
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where Casual Mode was not working.
-
Fixed some issues with tutorial pop-ups not displaying correctly.
-
Fixed an issue where Martina could not be spoken to.
-
Fixed an issue where the button to take money from the Canvan was not functioning correctly.
-
Fixed an issue where game could get stuck while spending time in town.
-
Fixed some classification errors for consumables in the crafting interface.
-
Fixed an error when crafting consumables such as lockpicks.
-
Fixed an issue where objects could be moved repeatedly.
-
Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in a dialogue loop due to criminal activity.
-
Fixed an issue where the player's hunger and stamina UI updates were not timely.
Optimization and improvements:
-
You can no longer leave the scene using a shortcut key while in dialogue or when wanted.
-
Using magic to attack training dummy now increases intelligence experience instead of strength and agility.
