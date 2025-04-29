1.00b Online Hotfix Patch

Fixed an issue where Casual Mode was not working.

Fixed some issues with tutorial pop-ups not displaying correctly.

Fixed an issue where Martina could not be spoken to.

Fixed an issue where the button to take money from the Canvan was not functioning correctly.

Fixed an issue where game could get stuck while spending time in town.

Fixed some classification errors for consumables in the crafting interface.

Fixed an error when crafting consumables such as lockpicks.

Fixed an issue where objects could be moved repeatedly.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in a dialogue loop due to criminal activity.