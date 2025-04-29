 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18279326
1.00b Online Hotfix Patch

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where Casual Mode was not working.

  • Fixed some issues with tutorial pop-ups not displaying correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where Martina could not be spoken to.

  • Fixed an issue where the button to take money from the Canvan was not functioning correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where game could get stuck while spending time in town.

  • Fixed some classification errors for consumables in the crafting interface.

  • Fixed an error when crafting consumables such as lockpicks.

  • Fixed an issue where objects could be moved repeatedly.

  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in a dialogue loop due to criminal activity.

  • Fixed an issue where the player's hunger and stamina UI updates were not timely.

Optimization and improvements:

  • You can no longer leave the scene using a shortcut key while in dialogue or when wanted.

  • Using magic to attack training dummy now increases intelligence experience instead of strength and agility.

