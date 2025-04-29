 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18279226 Edited 29 April 2025 – 12:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following languages have been added to the game:

  • Italian

  • Norwegian

  • Swedish

  • Czech

  • Turkish

  • Finnish

  • Hungarian

  • Dutch

  • Danish

  • Romanian

  • Thai

  • Polish

  • Arabic

  • Indonesian

Changed files in this update

Depot 3398871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link