Hello Heroes!
Elves of Amberwald has been out for a week already, and we want to thank you for all the nice comments we've been getting! Rest assured that we read all the feedback as well, so keep'em coming!
Today, we bring you a bit more bugfixing than last week! And more!
Bugfix
-
Fixed "Manual Control" perk skills softlocking the turn when killing the last enemy from a wave or attacking certain enemy units
-
Fixed "Manual Control" perk skills affecting the caster (shouldn't happen anymore)
-
Fixed "Ripper" enemy killing heroes using Feast when heroes used "Twilight Flourish" and teleported to the enemy that should've been eaten
-
Fixed "Hunter's Arsenal" perk poison scaling
-
Fixed Scroll of Painful Spin not having the same effects as the original skill
-
Fixed "You're next!" perk Resistance debuff being at -10% instead of -12%
-
Fixed "Perfect Guard" perk description in German
Other
-
Clarified "Feral Instinct" perk description in English
-
Modified "Stun Trap" and "Slow Trap" skills icons
Don't forget to update your game!
Changed files in this update