Magic weapon [Cold Mirror] changed to: freeze strength increase by 15%, ignore 15% freeze resistance when applying Ice Seal Law.

Magic weapon [Cold Light Jade Guard] changed to: freeze strength increase by 8%, Nine Nether Sealing Heaven Style range expanded by 60%, and additional ice seal law increased by 50.

Magic weapon [Ice and Snow Lotus] changed to: directly take it after obtaining it, increase all attributes by 500 and freeze strength by 100%, then destroy it. If the Ice and Snow Lotus is repaired, it will bloom permanently, and each experience will increase all attributes by 10 and freeze strength by 10%.

The magic weapon [Water Ice Pearl] has been changed to: after freezing the enemy, the buff effect is obtained Xuanbing: the freezing effect is increased by 10%, which lasts 10 seconds, when gaining the buff effect, gain 0.5 disaster effect.

The magic weapon [Ice Pendant] has been changed to: the freezing strength is increased by 5%.

The magic weapon [Ice Feather] has been changed to: when dodging, the freezing effect is increased (10% free effect), which lasts for 5 seconds.

The move [Frost on the Bone] reduces the freezing resistance and can be affected by negative effects, but the basic value is reduced from 20% to 5%.

The weapon [Frost] has a new effect: when attacking normally, it applies 5 Frozen Dao.

The third level of the Avenue has a new effect: every 100 energy flow increases the freezing strength by 1%.

New magic weapon [Clear Heart Lamp] Flying object damage increase by 15%, when releasing realm magic, permanently increase flying object damage by 1%.

Mind Avenue 1 level added effect: When a flying object causes damage, it will cause additional (40% energy flow * flying object damage) damage.

Sword Avenue 4 level added effect: Every time you learn a Sword Avenue move, the damage caused by Sword Avenue moves will be increased by 20%.

The magic weapon [Golden Brilliance Long Protection] is changed to: gain 1 layer of golden spirit every 5 seconds, and the conversion rate of golden spirit increases by 5%.

The magic weapon [Golden Spirit Stone] is changed to: attack power increase by 20%, attack special effect with (30% attack power) damage.

The magic weapon [Hunyuan Bipolar Pearl] is changed to: obtain 1 when critically hit.

The skill [War Field] is changed to infinite duration, and the interval for obtaining gold aura is changed to 5 seconds.

The skill [Immortal Golden Body] passive effect is changed to release immortal gold patterns when hit, causing ((20% attack power + 20% defense power + 10% shield) * hit effect) to the surrounding area, and obtain a layer of gold aura, and the gold aura obtained when actively released is increased from 2 layers to 3 layers.

The skill [Broken Golden Light] is changed to: increase the armor-breaking effect by 10%, increase the gold aura conversion rate by 10%, and reduce the enemy's (100% armor-breaking effect) defense when causing damage.

The skill [Aurora Piercing Spear] increases the gold aura obtained each time it is released from 1 layer to 2 layers.

The weapon [Slashing Edge] removes the negative effect of reduced life acquisition efficiency, and the attack power is increased to 50%.

Magic weapon [Spirit of Destruction] changed to: Armor-breaking effect increased by 25%.

Magic weapon [Stone of Gold] changed to: Armor-breaking effect increased by 5%.

The Destruction Avenue's destructive momentum cancels the armor-breaking effect gain and changes it to a fixed gain. First layer: 5% damage and 5% anti-interruption. Second layer: 5% damage. Third layer: 5% all attributes. Fourth level: 3% final damage.

The first layer of Destruction Avenue adds a new effect: all damage caused ignores (5% armor-breaking effect) defense, ignores armor over 100%, and increases damage by 1% for every 1% over 1%.

Magic weapon [Divine Fire Pearl] changed to: Flame damage increased by 15%, additional damage (10% adaptive + 10% energy flow) for flame.

Magic weapon [Red Fierce Stone] changed to: Flame damage increased by 5%, when triggering magic weapon damage, 1 layer of flame is superimposed at the same time.

Magic weapon [Fire Spirit Stone] changed to: Flame damage interval reduced by 10%, flame damage increased by 20%.

The flame effect increase of the fourth level of Great Way of Fire increased from 8% to 20%.

Magic weapon [Golden Pattern Spirit Array Jade] changed to: Array effect increased by 15%, and the damage received is reduced by 1% for each array.

Magic weapon [Amulet Array Jade] changed to: Array effect increased by 8%, array duration increased by 2 seconds.

New magic weapon [Talisman Array Spirit Edge]: The magic weapon is regarded as a move of the array avenue, and the array effect is increased 25%, generates a Nine-Thunder Heavenly Array that covers the world. When casting the array, summons a Nine-Heavenly Divine Thunder to a random (100% array effect) enemy, causing (50% adaptive * array effect) damage.

New magic weapon [Flying Wing Mask]: The array effect is increased by 10%, and the free and easy effect is increased after the array is cast (20% array effect), which lasts for 10 seconds.

New magic weapon [Array Heart Jade]: Each time a formation is cast, a basic attribute is randomly increased (1% array effect). If it is randomly for health, it is changed to increase (10% array effect).

The array effect of the move [Star Array] has been modified to reduce the flow time by 2% when the move is released.

New effect added to the fourth level of the array avenue: the buff array will be transformed into an array wheel and last forever, gaining the effects of all buff arrays, and for each array that exists, the damage caused will be increased by an additional 8% array effect.

New effect added to the third level of the array avenue: the attack array will automatically track the enemy, and for each array that exists, the damage caused will be increased by an additional 3% array effect.

The second level of Great Way of Arrays adds a new effect: For each array, the damage caused is increased 5% array effect.

Magic weapon [Purple Cloud Jade] is changed to: When attacking normally, additional attack effect: additional (30% adaptive) damage.

Magic weapon [Walker's Cloak] is changed to: Xiaoyao effect and normal attack damage increase by 15%.

Magic weapon [Illusionary Dao Blade] changed to: regarded as a Phantom Avenue move, normal attack damage increased 25%, additional (80% adaptive) damage for normal attacks.

The fourth level of Phantom Avenue removes the damage reduction effect.

The third level of Phantom Avenue changed to: every 300% of normal attack damage increases the number of attacks by 1.

The number of additional attacks on the second level of Phantom Avenue increased from 1 to 2.

The damage of successful dodge is changed to: second layer - 20%, third layer - 15%, fourth layer - 30%.

The triggering effect of successful dodge is moved from the second layer to the fourth layer, and the triggering interval is 10 seconds.

Magic weapon [Yellow Spring Soul Bead] changed to: Treated as a Soul Avenue move, the amount of residual souls obtained increased by 25%, when releasing Soul Avenue moves, 1% of residual souls are counted as consumed residual souls.

Magic weapon [Remnant Soul Swift Magic Bead] changed to: Energy flow increase by 10%, Energy flow effect increase by 10%.

Magic weapon [Spirit Devouring Blood Jade] is changed to: Residual Soul consumption is increased by 100%, and the residual soul acquisition amount is increased 15%.

Magic weapon [Spiritual Jade Book] is changed to: Residual Soul acquisition amount is increased by 5%.

Magic weapon [Flying Leaf Amulet] is changed to: Life recovery efficiency is increased by 5%.

Magic weapon [Thunder Emperor Armor] Shield acquisition amount is changed to Increase by 8%.

Magic weapon [Life Spirit Pearl] is changed to: Life acquisition effect is increased by 15%, and health value is increased by 20%.

Magic weapon [Heavenly Cauldron] is changed to: Luck increase by 15%, and the additional damage after upgrading is changed to (200% luck).

Magic weapon [World Foundation] is changed to: Defense power is increased by 10%, and defense power effect is increased by 10%.

Magic weapon [Book of Stars] is changed to: Attack power is increased by 10%, and attack power effect is increased by 10%.

Magic weapon [Guardian Jade] is changed to: Magic weapon is regarded as a guardian avenue bond, shield acquisition amount is increased by 20%, and the attack effect is increased by 20%.

Magic weapon [Yellow Spring Bone] negative effect increased by 20% changed to Increase by 20%.

Magic weapon [Innate Thunder Lotus] changed to: magic weapon is regarded as the bond of the Great Dao of Thunder, critical hit rate increased by 25%, and critical hit rate increased by 1% after each experience.

Magic weapon [Hongmeng Liangyi Qi] changed to: magic weapon is regarded as the bond of the Great Dao of Yin and Yang, Yin and Yang moves damage increased by 20%, Yin moves damage increased by 10%, Yang moves damage increased by 10%.

Magic weapon [Chaos Green Gourd] changed to: magic weapon is regarded as the bond of the Great Dao of Wind, movement speed increased by 25%, luck increased by 10%.

Magic weapon [Spiritual Mysterious Jade] changed to: energy increased by 15%, trigger attack special effects when causing damage, and cause additional (50% energy value) damage.

Magic weapon [Energy Array] is changed to: the energy flow is increased by 25%, the spiritual effect is increased 10%, energy acquisition efficiency increased by 10%.

Magic weapon [Light Spirit Long Shoes] is changed to: the free and easy effect is increased by 5%.

Magic weapon [Phoenix Feather Clothes] damage is increased from 25% adaptive to 60% adaptive.

Magic weapon [Fire Hell Stone] is changed to: the damage received and the damage caused are increased by 15%.

Magic weapon [Blood Emperor Martial Book] has a new effect: the life value is increased by 25%, and the blood force damage is increased by 15%.

Magic weapon [Soul Gathering Pill] is changed to: the amount of residual souls obtained is increased by 10%.

Magic weapon [Wood Spirit Stone] is changed to: the magic weapon is regarded as the bond of the Great Way of Wood, the life acquisition efficiency is increased by 25%, the amount of pill recovery is increased by 20%, and 3% of the life value is restored when casting a move.

Magic weapon [Earth Spirit Stone] is changed to: the magic weapon is regarded as a bond of the Great Way of Earth, defense is increased 25%, when standing still, the final damage received is reduced by 2% per second, up to 10%.

Magic weapon [Water Spirit Stone] is changed to: the magic weapon is regarded as a bond of the Great Way of Water, the buff effect count is increased by 3, and the buff effect is increased by 20%.

Magic weapon [Slaughter Eye Pearl] is changed to: killing effect increase by 20%.

Magic weapon [God-walking Banner] is changed to: free and easy effect increase by 10%.

Magic weapon [Magic Power Fragments] is changed to: the magic weapon is regarded as a bond of the Great Way of Slaughter, the killing effect is increased by 25%, the damage is increased by 10%, and the negative effects on the self are reduced by 50%.

Magic weapon [Purple Clouds Bag] is changed to: luck increase by 8%.

Magic weapon [Witch Bracelet] is changed to: health increase by 15%.

Magic weapon [Corpse Gourd] is changed to: negative effect increase by 5%.

The new effect of [Refining Qi and Returning to the True Self] in the Alchemy Realm: When using an elixir, permanently obtain (2* shield gain) all attributes and 1% shield gain.

The new effect of [First Glimpse of the Alchemy Realm] in the Alchemy Realm: When using an elixir, permanently obtain (2* elixir recovery) all attributes and 1% elixir recovery.

The new effect of [Elixir Health] in the Alchemy Realm: When using 1 elixir, permanently obtain (2* Anti-interruption) all attributes and 1% Anti-interruption.

The interval of obtaining shield in the Alchemy Realm [Incarnation and Fusion of Dao] is changed from 30 seconds to 20 seconds.

The attribute obtained when triggering invincibility in the Alchemy Realm [Invincible Road] is changed from (1 elixir gain) to (2 Anti-interruption).

The new effect of [Original Dao Heart] in the Alchemy Realm: Increase the damage caused by 10%.

The damage increase of the Alchemy Realm [Suppressing the World] is increased from 10% to 20%.

Realm magical powers will be added according to the anti-interruption, elixir recovery amount, and shield acquisition amount.

Alchemy realm [Medicine Path Alchemy] adds a new effect: shield acquisition amount increases by 15%, anti-interruption effect increases by 15%.

Alchemy realm [Extreme Qi] is changed to: elixir recovery efficiency increases by 15%, shield acquisition increases by 20%.

Alchemy realm [Eternal Invincibility] is changed to: elixir recovery efficiency increases by 15%, anti-interruption effect increases by 20%.

Dark side realm [Chaotic Weird Way] is changed to: damage increases by 15%, killing effect increases by 10%.

Dark side realm [Broken Immortal Road] attributes are changed to: damage increases by 25%, killing effect increases by 10%.

Dark side realm [Ancient Broken Road] is changed to: damage increases by 35%, killing effect increases by 10%.

Dark side realm [Despair Curtain] damage increase is changed to increase, and can be increased by up to 100%.

Dark Side Realm [The Beginning and End of Darkness] Added effect: Damage increase by 40%.

Dark Side Realm [Blood-colored Shura] Added effect: Damage increase by 50%.

Dark Side Realm [Ancient Forbidden Zone] Added effect: Damage increase by 100%.

Zuowang Dao Realm [Practicing Fake to Become Real] Modified to: Damage received and damage reduced by 25%, killing effect increased by 15%.

Zuowang Dao Realm [When the Real is Fake] Added effect: The gain effect after conversion is doubled.

Zuowang Dao Realm [Zuowang Dao] Modified to: Damage received and damage reduced by 35%.

Zuowang Dao Realm [Seemingly Foolish and Fake] Modified to: Damage received and damage reduced by 50%.

Demon Dao Realm [Heart Demons] Damage increase increased to 25%.

Demon Dao Realm [Heart Locked Demons] Damage increase increased to 35%.

The magic realm [Abyss] has been modified to: remove all other death-free and resurrection effects, and be immune to all negative effects. After death, the player will enter the abyss, and then consume (10%) all attributes to wake up from the abyss. When the loss exceeds 20%, there is a chance of permanent death each time they die. (The more attributes consumed, the higher the probability of death. For every additional 1% of all attributes consumed, there is a 1% chance of permanent death).

The magic realm [Fishing for All Living Things] has a new effect: you can consume an additional 10% in the abyss before you start to welcome death.

The magic realm [Soul Refining All Spirits] has a new effect: you can consume an additional 10% in the abyss before you start to welcome death.

The upper limit of the random interval of the heaven-defying realm [The Stars Shift] has been increased from 50% to 100%.

The upper limit of the random interval of the heaven-defying realm [The Stars Fall into the Universe] has been increased from 50% to 150%.

The upper limit of the random interval of the heaven-defying realm [The Heaven-defying Realm Changes Fate] has been increased from 100% to 300%.

The upper limit of the random interval of the heaven-defying realm [One-pointed Destiny] is increased from 200% to 500%.

The basic realm [Heavenly Golden Pill] is changed to: all attributes increase by 10%, damage increase by 5%.

The basic realm [Heavenly Yuanying] is changed to: all attributes increase by 10%, damage increase by 20%.

The basic realm [Heavenly Yuanshen] is changed to: all attributes increase by 15%, damage increase by 20%, and the adaptive damage calculation is corrected from taking the highest value to taking the average value of all attributes.

The basic realm [Heavenly Abnormal Phenomenon] is changed to: a ray of Heavenly Light falls every 20 seconds, and the Heavenly Light lasts for 10 seconds. When illuminated by the golden light, the damage received is reduced by 30%, and all attributes are increased by 20%.

New basic realm [Dongtian Poxus]: final damage increase by 20%, all attributes increase by 15%.

New basic realm [Small Thousand Realm Master]: monster damage increased by 15%, all attributes increased by 20%.