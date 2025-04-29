We’re releasing a new update focused on important bug fixes and stability improvements. Thank you for your vigilance and support, conductors – please make sure you have the latest version (windows 1.0.3.265, macOS 1.0.3.52) of the game!

List of changes:

Added a new quest to the first-class carriage. To trigger the quest, you should have a save from the Fuersten (or earlier) station. Ensure that both foreign passengers, Bekir Shakhin and Elif Beyaz, are not arrested and are sitting in their compartment. If all conditions are met, the phone will ring after departing from the Pients station .

Fixed an issue where the game could freeze after the intro video, preventing players from starting a new game.

Fixed an issue where two dialogues could start simultaneously during the final part of the game.

Fixed an issue with the visibility of first-class passenger bodies when peeking into compartments after the shelling event.

Fixed an issue where players were incorrectly fined for an unchecked ticket.

Fixed an issue with incorrect reputation and money deductions during the final part of the game.

Fixed the audio balance between voice and music in the intro video and several endings.