NEW NEON BLOOD UPDATE AT STEAM🕵️
We leave here the improvements brought by this new patch 1.0. 7 of Neon Blood:
-
Updated Axel's speed to improve the movement through the scenarios
-
Corrected colliders that hindered the progress in the game
-
Fixed bug in the hotel that blocked the player's control
-
Improvements in the SFX of the game (we will add more in future updates)
-
Fixed bug in the market that made change the appearance of several NPCs
-
Bug fixed in the Hotel when placing the camera in first person during the investigation
-
Bug fixed in the market when placing the camera in first person during the investigation
-
Bug fixed in Dust County when placing the camera in first person during the investigation
-
Stability improvements
-
Several visual improvements
If you find any bug or improvement that we can make in next patches do not hesitate to write it through the Steam Workshop: )
Changed files in this update