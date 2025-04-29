NEW NEON BLOOD UPDATE AT STEAM🕵️

We leave here the improvements brought by this new patch 1.0. 7 of Neon Blood:

Updated Axel's speed to improve the movement through the scenarios

Corrected colliders that hindered the progress in the game

Fixed bug in the hotel that blocked the player's control

Improvements in the SFX of the game (we will add more in future updates)

Fixed bug in the market that made change the appearance of several NPCs

Bug fixed in the Hotel when placing the camera in first person during the investigation

Bug fixed in the market when placing the camera in first person during the investigation

Bug fixed in Dust County when placing the camera in first person during the investigation

Stability improvements