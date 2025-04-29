 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18278686 Edited 29 April 2025 – 10:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW NEON BLOOD UPDATE AT STEAM🕵️

We leave here the improvements brought by this new patch 1.0. 7 of Neon Blood:

  • Updated Axel's speed to improve the movement through the scenarios

  • Corrected colliders that hindered the progress in the game

  • Fixed bug in the hotel that blocked the player's control

  • Improvements in the SFX of the game (we will add more in future updates)

  • Fixed bug in the market that made change the appearance of several NPCs

  • Bug fixed in the Hotel when placing the camera in first person during the investigation

  • Bug fixed in the market when placing the camera in first person during the investigation

  • Bug fixed in Dust County when placing the camera in first person during the investigation

  • Stability improvements

  • Several visual improvements

If you find any bug or improvement that we can make in next patches do not hesitate to write it through the Steam Workshop: )

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2067310/Neon_Blood/

