We’ve just rolled out a major overhaul of the multiplayer leaderboards, now featuring flight recordings for each entry, among other things! The new rankings bring fresh competition, and a soft reset has archived all previous scores. Don’t worry, you can still access them in-game.
Changelist:
Updated the Rustline environment to be more lean on memory usage.
New leaderboard selection and overview menu.
Monthly leaderboard date selection now only shows the available months for which data is available.
Leaderboard entries can be clicked on to view details (timestamp, game modifiers, drone setup).
Leaderboard entries can be viewed - a recording is uploaded when the score is saved.
Old leaderboards are available in the archive.
Leaderboards load a lot faster.
New leaderboard records are announced to other players in your multiplayer game through a chat message.
Added bots for official races in Rustline.
Updated the Liftoff Pro League leaderboards to also allow viewing entry details.
Updated the multiplayer game settings menu to store your last session, and restore it when creating a new game.
Updated the Liftoff Pro account registration process to remove the registration if the account isn't verified within 24 hours.
Updated the multiplayer Classic Race and Dropout Race score screens to show the available buttons when input is provided to reduce downtime.
Improved network efficiency in multiplayer.
Fixed Gemfan 51466 Hurricane MCKV2 and Gemfan Freestyle 4S propeller data.
Fixed the texture of the Bushmaster 21055 3600KV motor to show the correct KV value.
Fixed issue where stunts were detected during the tutorial if the 'Always detect stunts' game option was enabled.
Fixed issue in the multiplayer game lobby where a player could get stuck while viewing another player's drone if the game's settings were being updated.
Fixed collider issue of the administrative building in the Hannover environment.
Fixed a race guide inefficiency.
