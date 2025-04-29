 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18278670
We’ve just rolled out a major overhaul of the multiplayer leaderboards, now featuring flight recordings for each entry, among other things! The new rankings bring fresh competition, and a soft reset has archived all previous scores. Don’t worry, you can still access them in-game.

Changelist:

  • Updated the Rustline environment to be more lean on memory usage.

  • Leaderboards overhaul:

    • New leaderboard selection and overview menu.

    • Monthly leaderboard date selection now only shows the available months for which data is available.

    • Leaderboard entries can be clicked on to view details (timestamp, game modifiers, drone setup).

    • Leaderboard entries can be viewed - a recording is uploaded when the score is saved.

    • Old leaderboards are available in the archive.

    • Leaderboards load a lot faster.

  • New leaderboard records are announced to other players in your multiplayer game through a chat message.

  • Added bots for official races in Rustline.

  • Updated the Liftoff Pro League leaderboards to also allow viewing entry details.

  • Updated the multiplayer game settings menu to store your last session, and restore it when creating a new game.

  • Updated the Liftoff Pro account registration process to remove the registration if the account isn't verified within 24 hours.

  • Updated the multiplayer Classic Race and Dropout Race score screens to show the available buttons when input is provided to reduce downtime.

  • Improved network efficiency in multiplayer.

  • Fixed Gemfan 51466 Hurricane MCKV2 and Gemfan Freestyle 4S propeller data.

  • Fixed the texture of the Bushmaster 21055 3600KV motor to show the correct KV value.

  • Fixed issue where stunts were detected during the tutorial if the 'Always detect stunts' game option was enabled.

  • Fixed issue in the multiplayer game lobby where a player could get stuck while viewing another player's drone if the game's settings were being updated.

  • Fixed collider issue of the administrative building in the Hannover environment.

  • Fixed a race guide inefficiency.

