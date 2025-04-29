The color correction has been updated — we have tried to restore as accurately as possible the color scheme and lighting that were used before the large-scale update. We hope that you will like the result.

The shadow quality settings have been fixed — now the parameter is correctly applied in accordance with the selected values.

Added the ability to enable or disable HDR. Please note: if you disable this option, the visual perception of the game may change.

The wardrobe loading process has been optimized.

Adjusted the lighting of the book of rituals when viewed from the first person for a more natural and readable display.

Fixed some errors on the maps:

House on Tremont St.

Warehouse

House on Woodward

Old Turnersoll Mansion

Museum

House on Hodge Rd

House on Greenwood St

House on Southwest Blvd

House on Roanoke Rd