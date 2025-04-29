 Skip to content

29 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

The color correction has been updated — we have tried to restore as accurately as possible the color scheme and lighting that were used before the large-scale update. We hope that you will like the result.

  • The shadow quality settings have been fixed — now the parameter is correctly applied in accordance with the selected values.

  • Added the ability to enable or disable HDR. Please note: if you disable this option, the visual perception of the game may change.

  • The wardrobe loading process has been optimized.

  • Adjusted the lighting of the book of rituals when viewed from the first person for a more natural and readable display.

Fixed some errors on the maps:
House on Tremont St.
Warehouse
House on Woodward
Old Turnersoll Mansion
Museum
House on Hodge Rd
House on Greenwood St
House on Southwest Blvd
House on Roanoke Rd

