General changes

-Adjusted the way burn and bleed are applied making it more performant friendly

Balance

-Bleed will deal it's damage faster and the duration can be refreshed/extended

-Burn will deal 3 ticks of % health damage over 1.5 seconds and cannot be stacked anymore

-Poisonous concoction will apply poison in an area around the projectile on hit

-Magic missile will track enemies it hits much more aggressively for longer

Bug Fixes



-Fixed a bug that would make multiple projectiles not fan out as intended

-Fixed a bug making explosive arrow not explode

-Explosive arrow now properly tagged as a projectile skill