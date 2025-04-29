General changes
-Adjusted the way burn and bleed are applied making it more performant friendly
Balance
-Bleed will deal it's damage faster and the duration can be refreshed/extended
-Burn will deal 3 ticks of % health damage over 1.5 seconds and cannot be stacked anymore
-Poisonous concoction will apply poison in an area around the projectile on hit
-Magic missile will track enemies it hits much more aggressively for longer
Bug Fixes
-Fixed a bug that would make multiple projectiles not fan out as intended
-Fixed a bug making explosive arrow not explode
-Explosive arrow now properly tagged as a projectile skill
