 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18278641 Edited 29 April 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General changes

-Adjusted the way burn and bleed are applied making it more performant friendly

Balance

-Bleed will deal it's damage faster and the duration can be refreshed/extended
-Burn will deal 3 ticks of % health damage over 1.5 seconds and cannot be stacked anymore
-Poisonous concoction will apply poison in an area around the projectile on hit
-Magic missile will track enemies it hits much more aggressively for longer

Bug Fixes

-Fixed a bug that would make multiple projectiles not fan out as intended
-Fixed a bug making explosive arrow not explode
-Explosive arrow now properly tagged as a projectile skill

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2976161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link