CLONPO returns with the deployment of Patch v1.0.4!

Hello, fellow Clonees!

This update brings a healthy batch of balance adjustments, bug fixes, new bug introducements , and player experience improvements, all guided by your feedback and the anonymous gameplay data we've received.

Here are some of the key insights that shaped this patch:

First-run win rate is 10%.

Ideally, we’d want this to be 0% (failure builds character!), but we know this is a turn-based game, and some players are going to be just very skilled. Overall, we’re satisfied with this number.

Win rate on the old “Normal” difficulty is 23%.

Not bad! But some players, especially those newer to roguelikes, expected a smoother ride. After all, it did say "Normal."

We believe that the problem wasn’t the difficulty itself, but how it was presented. So we moved the old normal to be the new hard, and added a new normal difficulty in-between.

C.E.P. level 1+ win rates were over 50%.

Very surprising! Once players got the hang of things, they seem to be beating it with ease. We’ll be tightening this up in future updates.

Meanwhile, shoutout to the first player to conquer C.E.P. level 20 with R&D, after just 28 runs!

But Logistics Level 20? Still untouched…

Most losses happened on the final boss mission.

This is expected to an extent, but we wanted the earlier planets to add more pressure—and also offer meaningful repair opportunities—to make that final showdown feel earned.

Patch Notes v1.0.4

Mechanics & Balance

New Difficulty Level:

We’ve added a third difficulty setting! (for C.E.P. 0)

The old "Normal" becomes Hard.

A new Normal has been added between Easy and Hard.

Increased Early Pressure and Repair Opportunities:

Increased alien spawn rate on levels 1–4.

The Hull node is now called the Repair Station, and is operated by our enthusiastic mechanic Craftee. It still grants +5 max hull, but now also offers 25% hull repair in exchange for -10 max hull. This node now appears slightly more frequently.

Repair bonus after the 4th planet reduced: 50% → 30%.

Less Repetition:

Reduced the chances of encountering identical planets or missions back-to-back. When we release new planets or missions (which are already in the works!), they’ll be guaranteed not to appear consecutively.

Planet Balancing:

Reduced alien spawn rate on Planet Sproutera (desert).

Increased alien spawn rates on Planet Darkus and Shroomides.

Boss Balancing:

Milkee: Health reduced 30 → 25; milk thresholds now 15/5 (was 20/10).

Lonlee’s Clock Bomb: Teleportal mission damage: 5 → 4. Boss mission damage: 5 → 7

Increased spawn rate of Faultilizers on Stinkee’s teleportal mission.

Mission Balancing:

Dupe Collect mission requirements slightly increased on some levels.

Extermination mission wave size slightly increased.

Reinforcement mission: Slightly fewer Faultees on some levels.

Mining mission: First level requirement slightly increased.

Starting deck unlocks are now harder to earn.

Regenerative Alloy (goody) now triggers on Rich Asteroids (instead of Repair Station). Hull repair effect: 4 → 5.

Player Experience

FFO Alarm Added: You’ll now see a visual warning when FFO damage is about to spike. (No mechanical changes—just clarity.)

Dupe Collect mission's pressurized tiles on the alarmed version now stand out more clearly.

Community Items

Steam Community Items are now available! Check out our new profile backgrounds and emoticons, play to collect your favorite alien trading cards and wear our brand new CLONPO badges!



Bugfixes

Fixed camera getting stuck at the start of a level randomly.

Fixed game getting stuck during timed turns if the timer runs out while targeting a card.

Fixed Steam Cloud saves not working on Mac.

Fixed game getting stuck when a card gets consumed while inspecting it in a pile.

Added a potential fix for the loading screen freeze after events.

Added a potential fix for rare random crashes.

Fixed Wormhole event's skip choice preventing card rewards from appearing in future levels.

Fixed several localization issues.

Fixed "Best Turn" achievement stat not registering properly.

Squashed a handful of minor visual bugs.

And lastly, here are some of the biggest things we have in works for you!

Future Changes

New mission!

New planet!

Higher C.E.P. balance (we suspect it might be too easy for experienced players)

Additional settings:

Fast animations option

Increased zoom

Toggle to turn off panning with mouse

Controller support

And much more!

Please let us know what you think of the changes and what would you like to see more in the comments below!