Bug Fixes
- Fog no longer has limit moving forward.
- Thrown beer bottle now only damages once.
- Bug Fixes on player death
Balances
- Decreased Pipe Bomb Fuse time.
Additions
- Added simple character editor in main menu.
- Added random ammo crate to loot drop.
- Added another simple soundtrack.
- Added ui icons for activated perks along with context.
- Added shootable fire hydrant that blows enemies away.
- Added explosive that can be shot.
Notes
- Zombie model stretched when playing "getting up" animation.
- Oblivious Zombie still jittery during roaming walk animation.
