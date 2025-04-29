 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18278576 Edited 29 April 2025 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fog no longer has limit moving forward.
  • Thrown beer bottle now only damages once.
  • Bug Fixes on player death

Balances

  • Decreased Pipe Bomb Fuse time.

Additions

  • Added simple character editor in main menu.
  • Added random ammo crate to loot drop.
  • Added another simple soundtrack.
  • Added ui icons for activated perks along with context.
  • Added shootable fire hydrant that blows enemies away.
  • Added explosive that can be shot.

Notes

  • Zombie model stretched when playing "getting up" animation.
  • Oblivious Zombie still jittery during roaming walk animation.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3505241
