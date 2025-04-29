

Hey RATSHAKERs,

Some of you, blessed with the clarity of 4K monitors or beyond, may have noticed the BIG RED INSTRUCTIONAL TEXT was... not so big. Or not readable. Or, in some cases, not there at all.

This was not intentional. These commands must be seen.

BIG RED TEXT FIXED AT HIGH RESOLUTIONS: At last, we have wrestled this bug into submission. The RED TEXT should now display correctly.

We’re sorry it took us this long to track down the issue. Sometimes the duct is deep, the error buried. However, we would like to assure you we had our best RATgineers on the job & even they struggled!

Make sure to restart Steam to apply this update.

Thank you for playing RATSHAKER!

Keep shaking that RAT! 🐀

- Sunscorched Studios

No real rats were harmed in the development of RATSHAKER. The RED TEXT was. Briefly.