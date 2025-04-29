 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18278537 Edited 29 April 2025 – 10:52:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Hey RATSHAKERs,

Some of you, blessed with the clarity of 4K monitors or beyond, may have noticed the BIG RED INSTRUCTIONAL TEXT was... not so big. Or not readable. Or, in some cases, not there at all.

This was not intentional. These commands must be seen.

BIG RED TEXT FIXED AT HIGH RESOLUTIONS: At last, we have wrestled this bug into submission. The RED TEXT should now display correctly.

We’re sorry it took us this long to track down the issue. Sometimes the duct is deep, the error buried. However, we would like to assure you we had our best RATgineers on the job & even they struggled!

Make sure to restart Steam to apply this update.

Thank you for playing RATSHAKER!
Keep shaking that RAT! 🐀

- Sunscorched Studios

No real rats were harmed in the development of RATSHAKER. The RED TEXT was. Briefly.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3290711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link