Hello, everyone!
The new update is now live on the experimental branch.
Power Shafts
Thanks for the ongoing feedback on the adaptive Power Shafts and letting us know what grinds your gears.
Updated certain Power Shaft gear models to show their rotation and interactions better.
Power Shafts no longer spawn unneeded reversing variants in some remaining edge cases.
Maps
That’s all, folks - all maps have been revised to work better with Update 7. (Yes, Diorama is fine as is).
- Revised Cliffside and Meander.
Misc.
- Added missing Update 7 translations.
Bug fixes
- Terrain blocks are no longer built until any structures supporting them from below are finished, rather than only being blocked by other terrain blocks.
Changed depots in experimental branch