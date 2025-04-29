 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18278528
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!

The new update is now live on the experimental branch.

Power Shafts

Thanks for the ongoing feedback on the adaptive Power Shafts and letting us know what grinds your gears.

  • Updated certain Power Shaft gear models to show their rotation and interactions better.

  • Power Shafts no longer spawn unneeded reversing variants in some remaining edge cases.

Maps

That’s all, folks - all maps have been revised to work better with Update 7. (Yes, Diorama is fine as is).

  • Revised Cliffside and Meander.

Misc.

  • Added missing Update 7 translations.

Bug fixes

  • Terrain blocks are no longer built until any structures supporting them from below are finished, rather than only being blocked by other terrain blocks.

Changed depots in experimental branch

Windows 64-bit Base Content win64 Depot 1062091
macOS Base Content macos Depot 1062092
