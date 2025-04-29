This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The new update is now live on the experimental branch.

Power Shafts

Thanks for the ongoing feedback on the adaptive Power Shafts and letting us know what grinds your gears.

Updated certain Power Shaft gear models to show their rotation and interactions better.

Power Shafts no longer spawn unneeded reversing variants in some remaining edge cases.

Maps

That’s all, folks - all maps have been revised to work better with Update 7. (Yes, Diorama is fine as is).

Revised Cliffside and Meander.

Misc.

Added missing Update 7 translations.

Bug fixes