29 April 2025 Build 18278447 Edited 29 April 2025 – 10:39:19 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes

  • Made mouse cursor and gamepad crosshair dynamic, indicating when you are hovering over something interactable in the world

  • Added finalised stamp artwork

Fixes

  • Fixed region generation seed not always being replaced when creating a new run

  • Fixed being about to ‘return to map’ from game over menu before having completed the first outpost

  • Fixed being able to click on a different menu tab on the defence menu tip

  • Fixed lingering sound effect after destroying a Forge

  • Fixed typos and translations in Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese

