Changes
-
Made mouse cursor and gamepad crosshair dynamic, indicating when you are hovering over something interactable in the world
-
Added finalised stamp artwork
Fixes
-
Fixed region generation seed not always being replaced when creating a new run
-
Fixed being about to ‘return to map’ from game over menu before having completed the first outpost
-
Fixed being able to click on a different menu tab on the defence menu tip
-
Fixed lingering sound effect after destroying a Forge
-
Fixed typos and translations in Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese
