We would like to inform all players that the server will officially go live at 7:00 AM on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (GMT+7)

To celebrate the server launch and the April 30th – May 1st holiday, several in-game events will be available. Details are provided below.

Experience Boost Event (April 30 – May 1)

Monster hunting experience will be increased by 25% for two days.

This applies to the entire server.

Star Collection & Reward Exchange Event (April 30 – May 2)

When defeating monsters in-game, you have a chance to collect Red Stars.

Use Red Stars to meet with the Festival Official and exchange for rewards.

Drop rate is higher when defeating monsters of the same level. Red Stars can be traded and sold.

Appreciation Gifts (April 30 – May 9)

Players listed in the Credits who have previously registered will receive a gift code in sequence.

If you haven’t registered yet, please do so before May 9.

Server Launch Gift Code (April 30 – May 30)

VQTKOPEN