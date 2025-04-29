 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18278280
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes :

  • Attack power stat has been added to heroes.

  • Skill damage calculation has been changed (Previous: Skills had fixed damage values / Now: Skills have damage multipliers based on attack power)

  • Monsters now also have attack power and skill multipliers, similar to heroes.

  • Hero equipment has been divided into two categories: weapons and armor.

  • Armor retains the same enhancement effects and functions as before.

  • Weapons increase a hero's attack power, critical rate, and critical damage.

  • Both weapons and armor can now be enhanced at the forge.

  • The skip key for the tutorial has been changed from Spacebar → ESC.

  • Some stat icons have been updated.

  • Various bug fixes were applied to address potential issues.

