Patch Notes :
-
Attack power stat has been added to heroes.
-
Skill damage calculation has been changed (Previous: Skills had fixed damage values / Now: Skills have damage multipliers based on attack power)
-
Monsters now also have attack power and skill multipliers, similar to heroes.
-
Hero equipment has been divided into two categories: weapons and armor.
-
Armor retains the same enhancement effects and functions as before.
-
Weapons increase a hero's attack power, critical rate, and critical damage.
-
Both weapons and armor can now be enhanced at the forge.
-
The skip key for the tutorial has been changed from Spacebar → ESC.
-
Some stat icons have been updated.
-
Various bug fixes were applied to address potential issues.
