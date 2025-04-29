Patch Notes :

Attack power stat has been added to heroes.

Skill damage calculation has been changed (Previous: Skills had fixed damage values / Now: Skills have damage multipliers based on attack power)

Monsters now also have attack power and skill multipliers, similar to heroes.

Hero equipment has been divided into two categories: weapons and armor.

Armor retains the same enhancement effects and functions as before.

Weapons increase a hero's attack power, critical rate, and critical damage.

Both weapons and armor can now be enhanced at the forge.

The skip key for the tutorial has been changed from Spacebar → ESC.

Some stat icons have been updated.