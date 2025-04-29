Patch 2 Update 3

NEW ITEMS:

Neanderthal's Tooth: Metallic spells gain -1 requires LOS. Blood spells gain +1 radius. Slime spells gain quick cast.

Wyrm Spirit Armor: When a Dragon ally dies, gain 10% resistance to damage types matching their tags until the end of the realm. Dragon spells gain +2 max charges.

Balor's Eye Staff: When you deal damage with an Eye spell, deal that much damage again in a beam to the target, destroying walls and clouds in the way.

Tundra Mantle: Each turn, soaked enemies in a 5-tile radius are frozen for 3 turns. +2 charges to Ice spells. 75% Ice resistance.

Explosive Spore Manual: Cast your Combust Poison for free at the end of each turn.

Veilpiercer's Monocle: Gain Clarity when you cast a Translocation spell. Buff duration equals the spell’s level.

Wound Rot Amulet: Enemies receive 3 turns of Poison when they take physical damage.

Mask of Woe: At the end of your turn, increase the duration of debuffs on enemies in a 3-tile radius by 1.

Caustic Sprig: Poisoned enemies lose one temporary buff each turn.

Fast Hand Gloves: Consumables are now quick cast.

Helm of Hexes: When an enemy receives a debuff, there is a 50% chance they gain another random debuff for the same duration. (Chosen from Blind, Poison, Stun, Frozen, Petrified, Feared, Silenced)

Bugfixes:

Spell upgrades that add tags now update the current charges of affected spells, and no longer cause spells to load into levels with reduced charges.

Plague of Undeath buff is now correctly typed as a debuff.

Earthwrath updated to not travel over chasms or through walls.

Fixed Death Cleave’s Marked for Death upgrade crashing the game.

Fixed Toxin Burst’s Withertoxin upgrade adding a second Dark tag, causing double dipping from Dark damage bonuses.

Fixed a bug where Lightning Storm’s Particle Storm upgrade continued dealing Arcane damage even after clouds expired.

Fixed a bug where Dreamwalk Nightmare Form upgrade caused a crash when dealing damage from sources without tags.

Fire Wyrm Eggs and Ice Wyrm Eggs should hatch into their worms from any kill effects instead of only damage. (e.g., Mass Calcification)

Fixed a bug where Magnetize Liquid Magnetism reduced the player's Mercurize spell duration to 1.

Fixed a bug with Darkness' Dark Clouds upgrade that caused a crash if minions acquired the buff.

Fixed Natural Healing triggering from all wizard spells, now only triggers from Nature spells.

Fixed Codex of Sacrifice giving Word Spells in Oner (Oner now removes unlearned spells from the Spellbook)

Fixed a bug where certain status effects with shorter duration would override the same effects with permanent duration.

Balance:

Gravity Blade updated to keep the blade active longer, scaling with duration. Pull now occurs on cast and at the end of each of its turns.

Boss modifier HP propagation fixed: now always applies unless the unit is a splitter (e.g., Boneshamblers, Wormballs), matching intended behavior.

Venom Spit gains a duration stat, as implied by its tooltip.

Chaos tags added to Mutant Wolf and Mutant Wizard upgrades to reflect chaotic nature.

Holy Armor smiting thorns SP cost increased from 3 → 4. Now scales with damage stat. (Hovering over the buff shows damage.)

Lightning Storm’s Lightning Star upgrade removed (too confusing/weird to implement), replaced with Surestrike (+50 strike chance).

Chaos Lord updated. Now gives 33% bonus to Chaos max charges, damage, num_targets, num_summons, and minion_damage.

Clarity now clears Stun and Silence effects. (Added Clarity text to the (H)elp page)

UI & QoL:

Can now PgUp/PgDn while hovering over a spell in the left panel to view upgrades.

Can now PgUp/PgDn while hovering over an unlocked portal to examine contents.

Hallucinogenic Spore Staff tooltip updated to clarify when Berserk is applied.

No more duplicate hats in damage conversion chests.

Spells with random damage types now show "or" between types instead of "and".

Plague of Undeath extra examine tooltip now shows the Zombie it summons.

Gates of Helheim tooltip updated to reflect Aelf lightning stats instead of melee attack.

Wyrm Eggs spell tooltip simplified.

Spider spawning skill tooltip simplified.

Faehaunt Garden Guardian Gnomes tooltip updated to show scaling with num_summons.

Death Cleave’s Marked for Death upgrade now highlights connected Reapers when mousing over afflicted units.

Trials:

Weekly was incorrectly setting RespawnAs 100% of the time instead of 10% as intended.

Added 50% damage to all spells to the weekly modifier pool.

Added 50% range to all spells to the weekly modifier pool.

Added 50% max charges to all spells to the weekly modifier pool.

Added 50% duration to all spells to the weekly modifier pool.

Added +3 and +5 turn cooldown to all wizard spells to the weekly modifier pool.

Added +2 and +3 HP cost to all spells to the weekly modifier pool.

Added All Flying to the weekly modifier pool.

Added All Burrowing to the weekly modifier pool.

Added Super Spawners modifier to the weekly modifier pool. (Enemy spawners get 2x HP and -4 spell cooldown)

Added -5 and -10 max HP at the end of each level to the weekly modifier pool. (Will not kill you)

Added Memory Leak to the weekly modifier pool. (Forget a random spell at the end of each realm. Cannot be purchased; SP refunded.)

Added Empty Pockets modifier to the weekly modifier pool. (No consumables)

Added Forgetful 3 and 6 to the weekly modifier pool. (Every 3 or 6 turns, lose a random spell charge)

Added Awestruck 5 and 10 to the weekly modifier pool. (Every 5 or 10 turns, get stunned for 1 turn)

Added Treachery 10 and 15 to the weekly modifier pool. (Every 10 or 15 turns, a random ally joins the enemy team)

Added Thieving 20 and 30 to the weekly modifier pool. (Every 20 or 30 turns, a random object on the level is removed. Includes SP orbs, Portals, Chests, Hearts, Consumables)

Added Crumbling 10 and 20 to the weekly modifier pool. (Every 10 or 20 turns, unoccupied tiles adjacent to chasms have a 10% chance to turn into chasms.)

Added Corrupted to the weekly modifier pool. (Triggers an Orb of Corruption effect when a level is completed.)

