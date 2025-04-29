General
- Negative "We Who Are About To Die" number is now colored red in the city screen.
- Adjusted the AI to not build fortifications if it is short on the respective resources.
Balance
- Increased Sharpshooters accuracy from 8 to 10.
- Increased Pathfinder Drone technology tier from 2 to 3.
- Increased Tessera Core antimatter cost from 2 to 4 to have it match its cost tier.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed build Radio Telescope crash.
- Fixed crash that could occur on quit.
- Fixed Impossible Conception and Reyndverra achievements not unlocking.
- Fixed players not being able to purchase Wastelanders as support unit from the Chieftess.
- Fixed Flesh Tree, Temple of Cr'la and Erebus Excavator giving rewards to neutrals.
- Fixed Nitro Boost appearing usable with no movement points remaining.
- Fixed units suffering damage from Deathshriek not facing the dying unit.
- Fixed game state blocking after generating a new world.
- Fixed some typos.
Changed files in this update