29 April 2025 Build 18278251 Edited 29 April 2025 – 10:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
General

  • Negative "We Who Are About To Die" number is now colored red in the city screen.
  • Adjusted the AI to not build fortifications if it is short on the respective resources.

Balance

  • Increased Sharpshooters accuracy from 8 to 10.
  • Increased Pathfinder Drone technology tier from 2 to 3.
  • Increased Tessera Core antimatter cost from 2 to 4 to have it match its cost tier.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed build Radio Telescope crash.
  • Fixed crash that could occur on quit.
  • Fixed Impossible Conception and Reyndverra achievements not unlocking.
  • Fixed players not being able to purchase Wastelanders as support unit from the Chieftess.
  • Fixed Flesh Tree, Temple of Cr'la and Erebus Excavator giving rewards to neutrals.
  • Fixed Nitro Boost appearing usable with no movement points remaining.
  • Fixed units suffering damage from Deathshriek not facing the dying unit.
  • Fixed game state blocking after generating a new world.
  • Fixed some typos.

