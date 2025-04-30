 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18278219 Edited 30 April 2025 – 15:26:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We're taking part in this year's Gamescom LATAM, and for the occasion :

  • We've translated Split Brain into Brazilian Portuguese! An opportunity to expand the game's player base a little further.

  • The game will be on special offer (-20%) for the duration of the event, from April 30 to May 5.

And we're proud to announce that we're part of the official World Panorama selection at Gamescom Latam. We hope that this event will help to raise Split Brain's profile around the world.

Our new project is moving forward, but we're always on the lookout for feedback and comments on Split Brain.

Stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3156641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link