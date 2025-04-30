Hello everyone!

We're taking part in this year's Gamescom LATAM, and for the occasion :

We've translated Split Brain into Brazilian Portuguese ! An opportunity to expand the game's player base a little further.

The game will be on special offer (-20%) for the duration of the event, from April 30 to May 5.

And we're proud to announce that we're part of the official World Panorama selection at Gamescom Latam. We hope that this event will help to raise Split Brain's profile around the world.

Our new project is moving forward, but we're always on the lookout for feedback and comments on Split Brain.

Stay tuned!