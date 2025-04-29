Additions
-
Added the explanation for the item's badge in its tooltip.
-
Implemented some items that had already been added to the backend.
-
Added screen effects for some visors.
Adjustments
-
Added additional spawn points to the right side of [Origin-00] area.
-
"Fish" no longer drops Pure Biomass.
-
Increased drop rate of "Fishbone" from "Fish".
-
Increased chance of rainy weather.
-
Increased the spawn rate of "Fish" during rainy weather.
-
Renamed the "Spread" attribute to "Shooting Spread".
-
Optimized the visual effects of toxic gas in Valley by reducing the maximum opacity.
-
Environmental Toxins in Valley now ignore the agent's Armor.
-
Increased Environmental Toxin's damage in Valley from 1 → 5.
- SVG Gel Face Mask no longer protects you against Environmental Toxins.
-
SVG Gel Desert Face Mask no longer protects you against Environmental Toxins.
-
Woven Sandals movement speed changed from 0.2 → 0.3.
-
Rubber Boots movement speed changed from -0.3 → -0.1.
-
PTN Blue Chemical Protection Plastic Boots movement speed changed from -0.4 → -0.2.
-
Quick-moving items now prioritize backpacks over chest rigs.
-
Attempted to optimize the visual guide effect of doors perpendicular to the camera.
-
Changed start menu icon.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed aiming not updating promptly after rolling.
-
Fixed issue where quickly moving stacked items during crafting could cause item loss due to overflow.
-
Fixed abnormal item stacking when sorting items.
-
Fixed missing ground near a spawn point in Residential Building.
-
Fixed a clipping issue with a safe in Residential Building.
-
Fixed an overlapping door issue in Laboratory.
-
Fixed a collision issue at a search point.
-
Fixed inconsistency between carried ammo and reloaded ammo count.
.- Fixed infinite reloading with shotguns after reverting.
-
Fixed an issue where tree stumps would block bullet trajectories.
-
Fixed an issue where railings would block bullet trajectories.
-
Fixed an issue where Fogman's corpse could still be targeted.
-
Fixed abnormal attack speed when quickly switching weapons.
-
Radiated Bananas can now be lethal.
