 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18278165 Edited 29 April 2025 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added the explanation for the item's badge in its tooltip.

  • Implemented some items that had already been added to the backend.

  • Added screen effects for some visors.





Adjustments

  • Added additional spawn points to the right side of [Origin-00] area.

  • "Fish" no longer drops Pure Biomass.

  • Increased drop rate of "Fishbone" from "Fish".

  • Increased chance of rainy weather.

  • Increased the spawn rate of "Fish" during rainy weather.

  • Renamed the "Spread" attribute to "Shooting Spread".

  • Optimized the visual effects of toxic gas in Valley by reducing the maximum opacity.

  • Environmental Toxins in Valley now ignore the agent's Armor.

  • Increased Environmental Toxin's damage in Valley from 1 → 5.

- SVG Gel Face Mask no longer protects you against Environmental Toxins.

  • SVG Gel Desert Face Mask no longer protects you against Environmental Toxins.

  • Woven Sandals movement speed changed from 0.2 → 0.3.

  • Rubber Boots movement speed changed from -0.3 → -0.1.

  • PTN Blue Chemical Protection Plastic Boots movement speed changed from -0.4 → -0.2.

  • Quick-moving items now prioritize backpacks over chest rigs.

  • Attempted to optimize the visual guide effect of doors perpendicular to the camera.

  • Changed start menu icon.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed aiming not updating promptly after rolling.

  • Fixed issue where quickly moving stacked items during crafting could cause item loss due to overflow.

  • Fixed abnormal item stacking when sorting items.

  • Fixed missing ground near a spawn point in Residential Building.

  • Fixed a clipping issue with a safe in Residential Building.

  • Fixed an overlapping door issue in Laboratory.

  • Fixed a collision issue at a search point.

  • Fixed inconsistency between carried ammo and reloaded ammo count.

.- Fixed infinite reloading with shotguns after reverting.

  • Fixed an issue where tree stumps would block bullet trajectories.

  • Fixed an issue where railings would block bullet trajectories.

  • Fixed an issue where Fogman's corpse could still be targeted.

  • Fixed abnormal attack speed when quickly switching weapons.

  • Radiated Bananas can now be lethal.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3300851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link