Thank you all for making the launch of Friendship with Benefits 2 a massive success. Your support, feedback, and enthusiasm have meant the world during this release.
Version 1.20 is a completely free update, polishing the game and added 6 new scenes to the game!
Major Additions:
-
Six new Secret Scenes have been added, each with new HCGs and one featuring an additional outfit. These include Augusta, Blackcurrant, Fluttershy, Morrigan (with two HCGs), Moxie, and Ruby.
-
Steam Items are now live: Trading Cards, Emotes, Backgrounds, and Badges are available for collectors and completionists.
Minor Updates & Fixes:
-
Improved sex scene camera controls with a new on/off toggle, now should work on all scenes.
-
Selene can now be renamed via the cheats menu
-
Some characters hidden in the cheats menu until met, to avoid spoilers
-
Melody’s sauna scene CG now reflects both her styles
-
Fixed visual issues in the Blackcurrant + Cream paizuri scene
-
Adjusted Secrets Guidebook notifications
-
Fixed three broken tracks in the music player
-
Numerous typo corrections throughout
Thanks again for playing. I hope you enjoy the new content!
