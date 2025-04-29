 Skip to content

Major 29 April 2025 Build 18278147
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you all for making the launch of Friendship with Benefits 2 a massive success. Your support, feedback, and enthusiasm have meant the world during this release.

Version 1.20 is a completely free update, polishing the game and added 6 new scenes to the game!

Major Additions:

  • Six new Secret Scenes have been added, each with new HCGs and one featuring an additional outfit. These include Augusta, Blackcurrant, Fluttershy, Morrigan (with two HCGs), Moxie, and Ruby.

  • Steam Items are now live: Trading Cards, Emotes, Backgrounds, and Badges are available for collectors and completionists.

Minor Updates & Fixes:

  • Improved sex scene camera controls with a new on/off toggle, now should work on all scenes.

  • Selene can now be renamed via the cheats menu

  • Some characters hidden in the cheats menu until met, to avoid spoilers

  • Melody’s sauna scene CG now reflects both her styles

  • Fixed visual issues in the Blackcurrant + Cream paizuri scene

  • Adjusted Secrets Guidebook notifications

  • Fixed three broken tracks in the music player

  • Numerous typo corrections throughout

Thanks again for playing. I hope you enjoy the new content!

