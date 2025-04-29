Thank you all for making the launch of Friendship with Benefits 2 a massive success. Your support, feedback, and enthusiasm have meant the world during this release.

Version 1.20 is a completely free update, polishing the game and added 6 new scenes to the game!

Major Additions:

Six new Secret Scenes have been added, each with new HCGs and one featuring an additional outfit. These include Augusta, Blackcurrant, Fluttershy, Morrigan (with two HCGs), Moxie, and Ruby.

Steam Items are now live: Trading Cards, Emotes, Backgrounds, and Badges are available for collectors and completionists.

Minor Updates & Fixes:

Improved sex scene camera controls with a new on/off toggle, now should work on all scenes.

Selene can now be renamed via the cheats menu

Some characters hidden in the cheats menu until met, to avoid spoilers

Melody’s sauna scene CG now reflects both her styles

Fixed visual issues in the Blackcurrant + Cream paizuri scene

Adjusted Secrets Guidebook notifications

Fixed three broken tracks in the music player

Numerous typo corrections throughout

Thanks again for playing. I hope you enjoy the new content!