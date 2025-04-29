 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18278100 Edited 29 April 2025 – 11:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  1. Warrior's skills have been reworked.

  2. A shop lock feature has been added.

  3. An item storage system has been added. Items stored in the storage no longer affect the player's stats

Changed files in this update

Depot 3668621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link