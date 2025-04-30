Patch Notes 6.6.0:
New Battle Pass "Unbreakable":
New themed camouflages and flags
New Tier 11 heavy tanks in the Battle Pass: the legendary KV-2 and Pz.Kpfw. VIII Maus
Currency rewards
Lighting and weather updates (PC version only)
New limited-time offers in the shop:
Bundles with modified legendary tanks:
KV-2 Victoria – heavy tank, 8 level
AT-34-85 Victoria – medium tank, 11 level
Pz.Kpfw. VIII Maus – heavy tank, 8 level
Bug fixes and performance improvements:
Fixes for known issues
Client stability optimization
Overall game performance enhancements
Changed files in this update