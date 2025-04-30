 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18278075
Patch Notes 6.6.0:

  • New Battle Pass "Unbreakable":

    • New themed camouflages and flags

    • New Tier 11 heavy tanks in the Battle Pass: the legendary KV-2 and Pz.Kpfw. VIII Maus

    • Currency rewards

  • Lighting and weather updates (PC version only)

  • New limited-time offers in the shop:

  • Bundles with modified legendary tanks:

    • KV-2 Victoria – heavy tank, 8 level

    • AT-34-85 Victoria – medium tank, 11 level

    • Pz.Kpfw. VIII Maus – heavy tank, 8 level

  • Bug fixes and performance improvements:

    • Fixes for known issues

    • Client stability optimization

    • Overall game performance enhancements

