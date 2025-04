Just a quick patch addressing some visual bugs and made some adjustments to the threats.

Fixed Bugs

Fixed anomalies that grow or shrink to be more easily visible.

Fixed some anomalies not triggering properly and defaulting to no anomaly.

Fixed lighting visual bug after the demonic lady threat appeared.

Fixed flashlight not turning on after picking it up.

Thank you all, will continue to patch any bugs out as needed and make more adjustments! Enjoy the game!