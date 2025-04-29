🚘 Added cars:
T:Chaser X90 Tourer V and G:3102 to car dealership
D:Challenger III SRT to the tournament car market
💿 New disks for G:3102
👨🌾 Added “Summer Season” skins for G:3102, L:2108, L:2106 cars
👑 Added new liveries for bosses
🧮 Added a drive type (AWD, FWD, RWD) classification in tournaments, but removed the classification by car
♻ Groups in tournaments are now selected not only by rank, but also by car class
📈 Increased drop rate of some swap parts
Update 2.7.0
Update notes via Steam Community
