29 April 2025 Build 18278051 Edited 29 April 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


🚘 Added cars:
T:Chaser X90 Tourer V and G:3102 to car dealership
D:Challenger III SRT to the tournament car market
💿 New disks for G:3102
👨‍🌾 Added “Summer Season” skins for G:3102, L:2108, L:2106 cars
👑 Added new liveries for bosses
🧮 Added a drive type (AWD, FWD, RWD) classification in tournaments, but removed the classification by car
♻ Groups in tournaments are now selected not only by rank, but also by car class
📈 Increased drop rate of some swap parts

