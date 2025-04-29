

🚘 Added cars:

T:Chaser X90 Tourer V and G:3102 to car dealership

D:Challenger III SRT to the tournament car market

💿 New disks for G:3102

👨‍🌾 Added “Summer Season” skins for G:3102, L:2108, L:2106 cars

👑 Added new liveries for bosses

🧮 Added a drive type (AWD, FWD, RWD) classification in tournaments, but removed the classification by car

♻ Groups in tournaments are now selected not only by rank, but also by car class

📈 Increased drop rate of some swap parts