Highlights

Fixed an issue where The Ice Court and The Great Orthodoxy would get stuck at 100/100 supporters after quest battles without increasing tier

Fixed Beastmen being able to settle without creating a Herdstone, causing them to permanently lose their shards.

Fixed an issue where flying spellcasters would be constantly spinning round in circles.

Known Issues // Still Cooking

Manually abandoning a settlement in a Bloodground as a Beastmen faction results in the 3DUI not updating properly and showing the settlement as not a part of the Bloodground.

When loading a saved game from before version 6.1.3 as a Beastmen faction, the region occupation restrictions get updated on End Turn, not on load.

CAMPAIGN

General // Gameplay

Fixed an issue so that Beastmen can no longer occupy regions in a Bloodground without actually raising a Herd stone. This used to be allowed in error and consumed a shard without providing an avenue to get it back.

Fixed an issue where players could open a panel using hotkeys during the transition from pre to post-battle

Fixed an issue where confederated leaders would not automatically get Followin' Da Plan points if confederated while wounded when playing as the Ironclaw Orcs

Fixed a crash that occurred when losing a settlement while an Ataman is traveling to it.

Added additional negative diplomatic relations between Cathay factions and their enemy rebel factions to stop them finding too much harmony in the early game.

Fixed an issue where Skulltaker's tongue was missing during the intro cinematic to 'The Slayer Sword' quest battle

Fixed an issue where the Cockatrice didn’t have a recruitment cap when being recruited by Beastmen armies (Old saves will likely see some mild confusion, as existing Cockatrice in those saves will technically be the Tzeentch version, which is not capped).

Fixed an issue where The Ice Court and The Great Orthodoxy would get stuck at 100/100 supporters after quest battles without increasing tier.

BATTLE

General // Gameplay

Fixed an issue where Flying casters could spin around when casting spells and moving simultaneously (although spinning is a good trick)

Fixed an issue where Empire War Wagon units would bleed from their wooden // metal parts when hit.

Fixed an issue where blood would spurt out The Vampire Coast’s Deck Gunners unit cannon when hit.

Fixed an issue with how blood VFX displayed for Demigryph Knights.

Battle Maps

Fixed an issue in Zhufbar (Dwarfs) where units could fall through the ground in certain areas of the map.

Fixing some overlapping assets that were visually glitching on the Erengrad (Kislev) battle map.

Fixed shallow water in playable area being too deep on the Troll Country (Kislev) battle map.

Fixed issue on Quenelles (Bretonnia) map where the camera could go inside the river on one side.

Fixed an issue where some buildings would incorrectly float on the Gaen Vale (High Elves) battle map

Fixed issues where some terrain lacked collision and units were able to climb very steep surfaces on the battle map for Kemmler's Chaos Tomb Blade quest

Fixed an issue where water on the battle map wasn’t displaying properly for Mother Ostankya’s ‘Jinxed Land’ quest

Fixed various issues relating to building placement and stretched textures on assorted battle maps

Performed tree surgery by removing trees that were clipping through buildings and tidied various misplaced assets across various battle maps

Fixed an issue where textures weren't placed properly in some areas on The Black Pyramid (Tomb Kings) battle map

Fixed an issue so that rebel rocks now obey gravity on The Pillar of Bone battle map

Fixed an issue where units were passing and clipping through a group of rocks on the Aymara Swamp battle map, they have now been thrown in the river to prevent this.

