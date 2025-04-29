 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18277983 Edited 29 April 2025 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small Features

  • Unlock challenges option added in the Data settings.

Gameplay Tweaks

  • Bona has the key now instead of being in the boiler.
  • Burnable props won't burn immediately when switching room after being lit.
  • Full House & Mad Abode challenges speedrun achievements are now under 40' instead of 35'.

Level Design

  • Bedroom display case top is not glass anymore, and now has a new check.
  • It's easier to exit the bathroom with only the grapple.
  • Upper stairs spacing on the first floor reduced so Suri won't miss a step when jumping.
  • New advanced tricks added.

Graphics

  • Outline added on the Origamis.

Bugs

  • Floor is Lava achievement was unlocked by completing Day 3 (which does not feature the babyroom).
  • Campaign time was not counting the times from before version 4.5.
  • It was possible to be soft-locked in Blowtorch, Fire Slam and Dynamite tutorials after a death.
  • Workshop pipe duct tape should not reappear when leaving the pipe under some circumstances.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3037721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link