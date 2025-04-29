Small Features
- Unlock challenges option added in the Data settings.
Gameplay Tweaks
- Bona has the key now instead of being in the boiler.
- Burnable props won't burn immediately when switching room after being lit.
- Full House & Mad Abode challenges speedrun achievements are now under 40' instead of 35'.
Level Design
- Bedroom display case top is not glass anymore, and now has a new check.
- It's easier to exit the bathroom with only the grapple.
- Upper stairs spacing on the first floor reduced so Suri won't miss a step when jumping.
- New advanced tricks added.
Graphics
- Outline added on the Origamis.
Bugs
- Floor is Lava achievement was unlocked by completing Day 3 (which does not feature the babyroom).
- Campaign time was not counting the times from before version 4.5.
- It was possible to be soft-locked in Blowtorch, Fire Slam and Dynamite tutorials after a death.
- Workshop pipe duct tape should not reappear when leaving the pipe under some circumstances.
Changed files in this update