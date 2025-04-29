Hey there! 👋

Update 6 is now live and ready to play! 🎉

As mentioned earlier, this update introduces a new character—Richard, Paul’s (MC’s) father! Lisa and Richard share a complicated past, so she might be a bit distant with him at first. It’s up to you to decide whether to help mend their relationship or keep things cold. 🤔

For the curious, here’s what’s included in this update:

🔹 Over 13,000 words

🔹 308 renders

🔹 8 animations

🔹 13 new music tracks

🔹 12 choices to shape your story

🔹 11 new achievements

🔹 Bug fixes

I also updated the Notebook to reflect Richard’s arrival. And since Lisa is now under the Circle's surveillance, she’s had a little makeover—with a fresh new hairstyle!

If you’ve unlocked every route, expect about 25 minutes of gameplay.

Have an awesome week, and enjoy the update! 😉