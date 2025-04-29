 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18277667 Edited 29 April 2025 – 10:06:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you all for playing our game and giving valuable feedback! We've tried to get to everything :)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with Depth Of Field sometimes remaining after dropping an inspected item; There's still an occasional bug we're looking at!
  • Fixed an issue with some transform parenting

Improvements

  • Hopscotch To Hell: Increased space to walk in safely
  • Scales: Removed hidden mechanic that kills you on using too many weights per scale, leading to confusion
  • Dollhouse: Added a fixed note by a previous victim to indicate leaving the space is possible
  • Dollhouse: Added a cloth to cover the door

If you reported an issue that is not on the list, we are still working on it, don't fret! Thanks again and good luck escaping,
Bandaloop Games Team

