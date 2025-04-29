Thank you all for playing our game and giving valuable feedback! We've tried to get to everything :)

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with Depth Of Field sometimes remaining after dropping an inspected item; There's still an occasional bug we're looking at!

Fixed an issue with some transform parenting

Improvements

Hopscotch To Hell: Increased space to walk in safely

Scales: Removed hidden mechanic that kills you on using too many weights per scale, leading to confusion

Dollhouse: Added a fixed note by a previous victim to indicate leaving the space is possible

Dollhouse: Added a cloth to cover the door

If you reported an issue that is not on the list, we are still working on it, don't fret! Thanks again and good luck escaping,

Bandaloop Games Team