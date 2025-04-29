Opened access to the “Inverter” location in Open space:

The “Defiant” dreadnought can be found at this location. It can provide cover from the Precursor ships.

The dreadnought fires at any threat, including criminals and players with karma -2 or lower.

PvP is enabled on the map; try not to hit neutral targets.

There is a destructive radiation present throughout the location, which prevents any attempts to leave the map, but the “Defiant” dreadnought suppresses this radiation in a small radius around itself.