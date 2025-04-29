General changes:
Opened access to the “Inverter” location in Open space:
The “Defiant” dreadnought can be found at this location. It can provide cover from the Precursor ships.
The dreadnought fires at any threat, including criminals and players with karma -2 or lower.
PvP is enabled on the map; try not to hit neutral targets.
There is a destructive radiation present throughout the location, which prevents any attempts to leave the map, but the “Defiant” dreadnought suppresses this radiation in a small radius around itself.
Enemy ships and entities drop valuable rewards upon destruction.
Changed the color of Drag’Thir’s jet trail to green
Increased the storage limit of “Alien frigate structure” from 15 to 1000
Fixes:
Fixed the incorrect interaction of the “Drag’Du” reactive weapon with destroyers
Corrected various texts and descriptions
