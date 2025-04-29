 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18277550 Edited 29 April 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General changes:

  • Opened access to the “Inverter” location in Open space:

    • The “Defiant” dreadnought can be found at this location. It can provide cover from the Precursor ships.

    • The dreadnought fires at any threat, including criminals and players with karma -2 or lower.

    • PvP is enabled on the map; try not to hit neutral targets.

    • There is a destructive radiation present throughout the location, which prevents any attempts to leave the map, but the “Defiant” dreadnought suppresses this radiation in a small radius around itself.

    • Enemy ships and entities drop valuable rewards upon destruction.

  • Changed the color of Drag’Thir’s jet trail to green

  • Increased the storage limit of “Alien frigate structure” from 15 to 1000

Fixes:

  • Fixed the incorrect interaction of the “Drag’Du” reactive weapon with destroyers

  • Corrected various texts and descriptions

