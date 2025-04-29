 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18277492 Edited 29 April 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

alpha-3.2.2 - 2025-04-29

Added

  • Added art pass for msn_8_factory's puppet manufacture. While the art pass is in progress, gameplay on the level may fail to function correctly.

  • Added a "reset defaults" button to input binding menu.

Changed

  • Pause menu now has "Return to Main Menu" option.

  • "Return to Main Menu" and "Quit Game" options have been removed from settings menu.

  • Settings menu and action binding menu now support controller input.

  • Improved the brightness of the flashligh.

  • Improved the realtime shadow quality of the flashlight.

  • Altered Dialogue UI to make the "advance" action more clear.

  • Altered investigate dialogue to use Typewriter effect.

  • The Equipment menu can now be navigated with mouse input.

  • The Equipment menu now displays arrows for clutch motions, consistent with the rest of the UI.

Fixed

    • Some dialogue lines in the tutorial and msn_2_shimokita were missing translations.

  • Noclipping interacted poorly with previous falling changes, resulting in the inability to use noclip. This has be resolved.

  • Pause Menu "Quit Game" option now properly quits the game.

  • Fixed detection of target points during "soft lock" that was causing incorrect items to be targetted.

  • Fixed an issue with the starting position of the player camera being strange.

  • Developer photo mode was bugged and could not be entered. This has been fixed.

  • Input changes are now saved properly and will reload upon a second launch.

  • Returning to the main menu from any other scene would cause controller input to stop functioning. This has been remedied.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3099991
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3099992
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link