alpha-3.2.2 - 2025-04-29
Added
Added art pass for msn_8_factory's puppet manufacture. While the art pass is in progress, gameplay on the level may fail to function correctly.
Added a "reset defaults" button to input binding menu.
Changed
Pause menu now has "Return to Main Menu" option.
"Return to Main Menu" and "Quit Game" options have been removed from settings menu.
Settings menu and action binding menu now support controller input.
Improved the brightness of the flashligh.
Improved the realtime shadow quality of the flashlight.
Altered Dialogue UI to make the "advance" action more clear.
Altered investigate dialogue to use Typewriter effect.
The Equipment menu can now be navigated with mouse input.
The Equipment menu now displays arrows for clutch motions, consistent with the rest of the UI.
Fixed
- Some dialogue lines in the tutorial and msn_2_shimokita were missing translations.
Noclipping interacted poorly with previous falling changes, resulting in the inability to use noclip. This has be resolved.
Pause Menu "Quit Game" option now properly quits the game.
Fixed detection of target points during "soft lock" that was causing incorrect items to be targetted.
Fixed an issue with the starting position of the player camera being strange.
Developer photo mode was bugged and could not be entered. This has been fixed.
Input changes are now saved properly and will reload upon a second launch.
Returning to the main menu from any other scene would cause controller input to stop functioning. This has been remedied.
