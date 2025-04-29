What’s up, drivers! 1.6.1 Update of CarX Street PC is available.
In the new version
New features:
Automatic wheel turning during setup on the dyno stand added
Common improvements:
Slipstream effect in Leaderboard mode removed
Quality of the global map at maximum zoom level improved
Opponent difficulty in club races adjusted
Game interface improved
Balance improvements:
Reward randomization in Street Packs improved: the chance of obtaining Prototype and Ultimate parts now increases each time they are not received
Minor adjustments to the engine power curves of cars were made
Center of mass height increased for the following cars: B8I, M30, M39, B60, FGT, LMA, FX7, MLN, EVX, Z35, PGT, WST, TSL
Fixes:
Updating rooms ping info no longer causes stuttering
Issue with the inability to change cars in rooms with a limited car class fixed
Issue where traffic cars were missing wheels fixed
Issue that caused the game to close unexpectedly in photo mode fixed
Issue with the class filter in Speed League mode fixed
Issue with the display of modded car bodies fixed
Issue with missing rear dampers of the Prototype class in Street Packs fixed
Enjoy!
