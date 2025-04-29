What’s up, drivers! 1.6.1 Update of CarX Street PC is available.

In the new version

New features:

Automatic wheel turning during setup on the dyno stand added

Common improvements:

Slipstream effect in Leaderboard mode removed

Quality of the global map at maximum zoom level improved

Opponent difficulty in club races adjusted

Game interface improved

Balance improvements:

Reward randomization in Street Packs improved: the chance of obtaining Prototype and Ultimate parts now increases each time they are not received

Minor adjustments to the engine power curves of cars were made

Center of mass height increased for the following cars: B8I, M30, M39, B60, FGT, LMA, FX7, MLN, EVX, Z35, PGT, WST, TSL

Fixes:

Updating rooms ping info no longer causes stuttering

Issue with the inability to change cars in rooms with a limited car class fixed

Issue where traffic cars were missing wheels fixed

Issue that caused the game to close unexpectedly in photo mode fixed

Issue with the class filter in Speed League mode fixed

Issue with the display of modded car bodies fixed

Issue with missing rear dampers of the Prototype class in Street Packs fixed

Enjoy!