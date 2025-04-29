 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18277406 Edited 29 April 2025 – 14:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What’s up, drivers! 1.6.1 Update of CarX Street PC is available.

In the new version

New features:

Automatic wheel turning during setup on the dyno stand added

Common improvements:

Slipstream effect in Leaderboard mode removed
Quality of the global map at maximum zoom level improved
Opponent difficulty in club races adjusted
Game interface improved

Balance improvements:

Reward randomization in Street Packs improved: the chance of obtaining Prototype and Ultimate parts now increases each time they are not received
Minor adjustments to the engine power curves of cars were made
Center of mass height increased for the following cars: B8I, M30, M39, B60, FGT, LMA, FX7, MLN, EVX, Z35, PGT, WST, TSL

Fixes:

Updating rooms ping info no longer causes stuttering
Issue with the inability to change cars in rooms with a limited car class fixed
Issue where traffic cars were missing wheels fixed
Issue that caused the game to close unexpectedly in photo mode fixed
Issue with the class filter in Speed League mode fixed
Issue with the display of modded car bodies fixed
Issue with missing rear dampers of the Prototype class in Street Packs fixed

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

