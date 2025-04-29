 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18277391 Edited 29 April 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚗Customize & Conquer
Unlock & Upgrade: From retro beasts to futuristic hypercars – each with unique stats (Acceleration/Handling/Top Speed). Customize paint, boost nitro systems, and dominate!
⚡ Battle Anywhere
Couch & Global Clash: Split-screen local battles or climb World Storm Leaderboards
⏰ Join the Storm – Now!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2399201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link