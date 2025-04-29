Greetings, fellow leaders!

Even though Realpolitiks 3: Earth and Beyond is now out of Early Access and fully released, we are still collecting feedback and bug reports from you and working on various fixes to the game. For now, we have put together a small patch, fixing several UI issues and problems related to certain language localizations.

However, we are also hard at work on the much bigger issues, notably the save-corrupting bug some of you have experienced; that in particular is our main priority, and it is actually tied in to several different problems, such as the bug preventing some players from negotiating peace treaties after wars with certain smaller nations. We hope to start testing an update with these fixes next week and get it released quickly.

We will continue to closely monitor your feedback, whether it's on the Realpolitiks Discord server or here on Steam, so please, keep reporting any bugs you find, and posting any suggestions that come to your mind - we'd like to keep supporting the game for as long as needed, fixing any issues that prevent you from enjoying ruling your country, and even rebalancing the game if necessary, based on what we learn from you.

Attaching logs and save files would be helpful as well – please send us everything you find in this folder:

C:\Users\%username%\AppData\LocalLow\Jujubee\RP3

Happy Strategizing!

First Post-Launch Hotfix Change Log: