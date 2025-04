Fixed Sharder unit not showing that it gets homing bullets on 4th level.

Fixed some of the artifacts not appearing during runs: Reaper, Chaos Mark, Celestial Crown, Malaise Pulse, Blade Loop, Corrupted Key, Fragile Shard.

The last one is a fairly critical bug, that for some reason went unnoticed, but you can treat it as an update which adds 7 new artifacts!