29 April 2025 Build 18277178 Edited 29 April 2025 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

First fixes to some annoying issues! I blame TOYS

Size: 13 KBs

Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed sometimes weather effects sticking on screen after battles
ːswirliesː Fixed possible new day calculations/autosaves freezing the game

Changed files in this update

Simplified Chinese Depot: Princess &amp; Conquest - Beta Depot 1083882
