First fixes to some annoying issues! I blame TOYS
Size: 13 KBs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed sometimes weather effects sticking on screen after battles
ːswirliesː Fixed possible new day calculations/autosaves freezing the game
Changed files in this update