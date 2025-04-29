Build 1.09:
Balance:
Factions:
- You can only have up to 4 factions in the deck. As you make more card selections, the faction pool will be reduced. You will need to start a new run for this to take effect.
Cards:
- Poisoned shield energy cost reduced to 1
- Energized laser upgrade changed from (6dmg -> 8dmg) to (6dmg -> 8dmg, 3 charge -> 4 charge)
- Thermal Purge Base cost is also reduced to 1 energy. It now has reserve keyword. Upgrade changed from -1 energy to Initiative keyword.
- Ricochet card now works on plasma and cannon shots
- Adjust stealth missile upgrade
Mines:
- Mines base damage buffed from 2 to 3
- Mine Synthesizer is a now a strategy card that gives two proximity mines every turn.
- We will continue to balance more of the mine cards so this is just the start!
Ships & Artifacts:
- Ship upgrade price is reduced from 60 to 25.
- Recon --> adds 2 instead of 1 Lock On.
- Flanker --> teleports to the far side of the map but also gains double damage
- Zero --> max heat increased from 3 -> 4
Difficulty:
- Depth 3 is changed from giving minions extra health, it will now only apply to bosses! This is based on feedback that enemy's health is too high too early in the game before you have enough damage scaling going on. If you already have ongoing run with depth 3 enabled, it will automatically replace the previous depth implementation.
- We are still looking for ways to make Depths more cohesive, we got ideas from the community already. So if you have some suggestions, do let us know.
Fixed Bugs:
- QuickSilver can't stack Evasion endlessly every time it moves.
- Kinetic stress applies correct damage now per hex moved
- Occult Magnetism bypassing stealth burnout is no longer possible
- Fixed Line of sight not being respected for Cooled Coil & Pinned Hit
- Fixed bug in space sale when it won't give a discount the second time
- Rewired Defense doesn't trigger more than threshold anymore.
- Payload is no longer damaged by events.
