Dear Testers

Thank you all for your feedback during Gamebox, and a huge welcome to all of our new tester!

Gamebox was an incredible event for us with tons of feedback, so thank you all for that 🙏

This update brings a lot of bugfixes and some changes to our test build, both with the additions from the Gamebox build, but also with the feedback that got from your testing there.

We are currently emphasizing stability, control and polish rather than new features and content. We need the stabiltiy and controls in top condition before we release the demo on May 22, and after this we'll continue testing in the second phase.

The second phase of testing will be introducing two new features that we've all been looking forward to:

Progressional saving across sessions

Crystal Vale is open for business

Crystal vale will be the first main hub of the game, where you can buy upgrades and test your follower loadout!

But until that time, here are some bug fixes and updates for patch 1.1a

Patchnotes - 1.1a:

Main Menu

Controls overview rendering behind menu bottons

Adjusted layout and changed fonts

Character Selection

Added randomizer in character creator

removed particles on click

Adjusted layout and added fonts

Level 2

Spawn Limit on Portal Implemented

Hidden treasure now correctly destroys chest

No pathing in water

Fixed a bug where spawned minions would be destroyd on monolith death

Level 3

Gem on island disabled until further notice

Jumpable Blocks in water now have cursors

Banshee Quest triggers from both sides, but only one of them

Blocked movement back through entrance background

Level 4

No reverse jumping on the first jumpable platform

Cut the grass!

Level 5

Added secret treasure

Added more incentive for the optional path

Added encounter before gate 1

Added encounter before gate 2

Added more patrol paths

Removed the option to walk on walls for the moment, until pathing is fixed

fixed questitem not being pickedup but still destroyed

fixed a bug where questitem wouldn’t work if you had a Health potion prior to it in the inventory

Level 6

Blocked unintended backentrance to hidden treasure

made more room at hidden treasure to avoid softblocking

Warghash now has a larger agro range

fixed pink treasure on hinge on rightside

fixed floating hinge at interactable fence

Made a bit more room for pathing on the ledges running up to Warghash

fixed questnaming

follower positions at start fixed

Level 7

Fixed a limit to the portals

Lodestone menu has been removed from pedistal

Quest progression working

Quest chain now makes a bit more sense.

SpawnPortal UI corrected so player cant start portals

Various