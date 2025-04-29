Dear Testers
Thank you all for your feedback during Gamebox, and a huge welcome to all of our new tester!
Gamebox was an incredible event for us with tons of feedback, so thank you all for that 🙏
This update brings a lot of bugfixes and some changes to our test build, both with the additions from the Gamebox build, but also with the feedback that got from your testing there.
We are currently emphasizing stability, control and polish rather than new features and content. We need the stabiltiy and controls in top condition before we release the demo on May 22, and after this we'll continue testing in the second phase.
The second phase of testing will be introducing two new features that we've all been looking forward to:
- Progressional saving across sessions
- Crystal Vale is open for business
Crystal vale will be the first main hub of the game, where you can buy upgrades and test your follower loadout!
But until that time, here are some bug fixes and updates for patch 1.1a
Patchnotes - 1.1a:
Main Menu
- Controls overview rendering behind menu bottons
- Adjusted layout and changed fonts
Character Selection
- Added randomizer in character creator
- removed particles on click
- Adjusted layout and added fonts
Level 2
- Spawn Limit on Portal Implemented
- Hidden treasure now correctly destroys chest
- No pathing in water
- Fixed a bug where spawned minions would be destroyd on monolith death
Level 3
- Gem on island disabled until further notice
- Jumpable Blocks in water now have cursors
- Banshee Quest triggers from both sides, but only one of them
- Blocked movement back through entrance background
Level 4
- No reverse jumping on the first jumpable platform
- Cut the grass!
Level 5
- Added secret treasure
- Added more incentive for the optional path
- Added encounter before gate 1
- Added encounter before gate 2
- Added more patrol paths
- Removed the option to walk on walls for the moment, until pathing is fixed
- fixed questitem not being pickedup but still destroyed
- fixed a bug where questitem wouldn’t work if you had a Health potion prior to it in the inventory
Level 6
- Blocked unintended backentrance to hidden treasure
- made more room at hidden treasure to avoid softblocking
- Warghash now has a larger agro range
- fixed pink treasure on hinge on rightside
- fixed floating hinge at interactable fence
- Made a bit more room for pathing on the ledges running up to Warghash
- fixed questnaming
- follower positions at start fixed
Level 7
- Fixed a limit to the portals
- Lodestone menu has been removed from pedistal
- Quest progression working
- Quest chain now makes a bit more sense.
- SpawnPortal UI corrected so player cant start portals
Various
- Fixed spelling mistakes in quests
- Fixed Waypoints, progression in level now saved
- added more waypoints
- hovering over UI doesn’t stop movement
Changed files in this update