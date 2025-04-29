Hello Strikers,
Thank you for your patience! We're excited to share the details of our latest update:
🛍️ New Shop Pack: Sprigbud Pack
Celebrate the arrival of Spring with the fresh new Sprigbud Pack!
This bundle includes:
-
A unique Sprigbud Avatar
-
The debut of a brand-new feature: the Customizable NameTag!
You'll also be able to purchase Customizable NameTags separately to personalize your in-game presence. The pack will be available for 931 JC
🔧 Improvements & Fixes
-
Jetstream Weapon Grip: Tweaked Jetstream's ball grip behavior. Other players can easily hit the ball to regain control when it is gripped by Jetstream.
-
Hit Logic Update: Improved hit detection to prevent the ball from being unintentionally struck twice and remaining in place.
-
Crowd Noise Control: A new volume button for crowd noise has been added to the Settings panel.
-
Ranked Match Reconnect: Players can now rejoin an ongoing Ranked match if they got disconnected.
-
Ranked Ban Adjustments: Overall ban durations for leaving Ranked matches have been reduced.
-
Liv Cam Shortcut: Liv Cam can now be quickly accessed via the Wpad.
-
Miscellaneous Fixes: Various minor bug fixes.
We hope you enjoy the update and the fresh energy it brings to the game!
The SkyStrikers Team
