Hello Strikers,

Thank you for your patience! We're excited to share the details of our latest update:

🛍️ New Shop Pack: Sprigbud Pack

Celebrate the arrival of Spring with the fresh new Sprigbud Pack!

This bundle includes:

A unique Sprigbud Avatar

The debut of a brand-new feature: the Customizable NameTag!

You'll also be able to purchase Customizable NameTags separately to personalize your in-game presence. The pack will be available for 931 JC

🔧 Improvements & Fixes

Jetstream Weapon Grip : Tweaked Jetstream's ball grip behavior. Other players can easily hit the ball to regain control when it is gripped by Jetstream.

Hit Logic Update : Improved hit detection to prevent the ball from being unintentionally struck twice and remaining in place.

Crowd Noise Control : A new volume button for crowd noise has been added to the Settings panel.

Ranked Match Reconnect : Players can now rejoin an ongoing Ranked match if they got disconnected.

Ranked Ban Adjustments : Overall ban durations for leaving Ranked matches have been reduced.

Liv Cam Shortcut : Liv Cam can now be quickly accessed via the Wpad.

Miscellaneous Fixes: Various minor bug fixes.

We hope you enjoy the update and the fresh energy it brings to the game!

The SkyStrikers Team