29 April 2025 Build 18276929 Edited 29 April 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Strikers,

Thank you for your patience! We're excited to share the details of our latest update:

🛍️ New Shop Pack: Sprigbud Pack

Celebrate the arrival of Spring with the fresh new Sprigbud Pack!
This bundle includes:

  • A unique Sprigbud Avatar

  • The debut of a brand-new feature: the Customizable NameTag!

You'll also be able to purchase Customizable NameTags separately to personalize your in-game presence. The pack will be available for 931 JC

🔧 Improvements & Fixes

  • Jetstream Weapon Grip: Tweaked Jetstream's ball grip behavior. Other players can easily hit the ball to regain control when it is gripped by Jetstream.

  • Hit Logic Update: Improved hit detection to prevent the ball from being unintentionally struck twice and remaining in place.

  • Crowd Noise Control: A new volume button for crowd noise has been added to the Settings panel.

  • Ranked Match Reconnect: Players can now rejoin an ongoing Ranked match if they got disconnected.

  • Ranked Ban Adjustments: Overall ban durations for leaving Ranked matches have been reduced.

  • Liv Cam Shortcut: Liv Cam can now be quickly accessed via the Wpad.

  • Miscellaneous Fixes: Various minor bug fixes.

We hope you enjoy the update and the fresh energy it brings to the game!

The SkyStrikers Team

