Thank you so much for joining us at the start of Duriano's Early Access journey!

This 0.2.1 patch brings the first round of fixes and polish based on what we’ve seen so far.

We're hard at work on the next big update, and we can't wait to show you more.

Tweaks & Improvements

Hard difficulty is now locked until Normal difficulty is cleared.

Hell difficulty is now locked until Hard difficulty is cleared.

Players can now use shortcut keys to perform the following actions: Character Selection : Rotate, focus current selection, focus current menu, confirm, reset Level-up Fate, Shop, Blacksmith : Reroll, confirm, toggle lock state All UIs with a stat panel : Toggle stat menu

Improved navigation with a small rotation animation when selecting buttons.

Adjusted and optimized all maps in Muspelheim for better performance and gameplay flow.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the attack range issues for Pepper Elemental and Hot of Tamer enemies.

Fixed a bug where players couldn’t move after being revived.

Fixed incorrect effects for all Fate Flavor Level 2 upgrades that use "Every stat."

Fixed a damage calculation bug with the Jewel Scale of Jormungandr (T3014).

Fixed an issue where the game could get stuck during scene loading when entering the Blacksmith Chamber.

Thanks again for playing and being part of the Duriano adventure!