Post Trauma patch 1.05

Hello there!

Thank you everyone for all the amazing support you showed for the game, it has been amazing seeing how people from all over the world played the game.

This is the first update, more things will come. So please continue to share your feedback because it helps me a lot!

If you liked the game and did not leave a review please do it! It helps A LOT to boost the visibility of the game at the Steam store.

The patch will also be rolling out to consoles over the next two days.

Thanks again! ❤️

-Roberto

Gameplay changes:

Updated Roman's movement so turning feels less sluggish.

Added the option to use Tank Controls. (Any feedback on this is greatly appreciated).

Added a new attack animation for the spear and made the current one a little bit faster.

Added new enemy spawns.

In hard mode now there are more empty tapes to pick up and I improved the visibility of all tapes so they are easier to see.

Reworked how the dynamic loot system works. Ammo now has a higher chance to spawn and it's less likely to find two drawers with the same loot. If you have no med kits at all (chest included), the chance of finding a med kit will be higher.

Allowed people to go back to the second save point in Act IV (the one before the stairs going up).

Bugfixes