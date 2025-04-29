Post Trauma patch 1.05
Hello there!
Thank you everyone for all the amazing support you showed for the game, it has been amazing seeing how people from all over the world played the game.
This is the first update, more things will come. So please continue to share your feedback because it helps me a lot!
If you liked the game and did not leave a review please do it! It helps A LOT to boost the visibility of the game at the Steam store.
The patch will also be rolling out to consoles over the next two days.
Thanks again! ❤️
-Roberto
Gameplay changes:
Updated Roman's movement so turning feels less sluggish.
Added the option to use Tank Controls. (Any feedback on this is greatly appreciated).
Added a new attack animation for the spear and made the current one a little bit faster.
Added new enemy spawns.
In hard mode now there are more empty tapes to pick up and I improved the visibility of all tapes so they are easier to see.
Reworked how the dynamic loot system works. Ammo now has a higher chance to spawn and it's less likely to find two drawers with the same loot. If you have no med kits at all (chest included), the chance of finding a med kit will be higher.
Allowed people to go back to the second save point in Act IV (the one before the stairs going up).
Bugfixes
Fixed a bug that was causing the player to run even if they were not holding down the run button. (A feature for toggle run instead of hold is planned for the next patch)
Fixed an issue that was forcing players to click "Resume game" at the save game menu instead of allowing them to use the back button shortcut.
Now if you have the Y axis inverted the flashlight will also reflect the change not only the camera.
Fixed an issue that was allowing the UI to show during cutscenes.
Fixed the text at the mix samples machine in the hospital not reflecting introduced items after reloading a save.
Fixed an issue that was causing the equipped weapon icon not being updated for some players.
Fixed gun clipping issues at the prologue cutscene.
Fixed an issue that was affecting Roman's moustache making it look brighter than intended.
Fixed an issue that was causing the clothes of the king to flicker for some players.
Fixed mop bucket physics so the player is unable to climb on top of them.
Fixed "You are here indicator" at one of the school maps.
Fixed an issue that was causing the model of one monster to not disappear after being killed in a cutscene and reloading the game.
Adjusted the interaction trigger for giving the salts to Roman.
Adjusted collisions in some levels.
Minor stability improvements.
