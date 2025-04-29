 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18276780
Update notes via Steam Community

v 1.04

  • Fixed a bug where Harley wouldn't properly stand up and walk out of the hotel lobby after sitting to speak with companions
  • Fixed bug where it was possible to access the main menu by pressing Esc in the watch repair closeup and make gears disappear if they were the active cursor
  • Fixed bug where it was possible to access the main menu by pressing Esc in the pheasant hunt closeup and would cause the game to hang if a companion was shooting
  • Fixed bug where Phil would face the wrong way when showing him the box and would crash the game when speaking to him
  • Made hotspot for the wires in the Gannet Island facility more visible
  • Fixed a crash that would happen outside Enebro Square Park
  • Fixed a bug where background speech wouldn't stay onscreen when voice volume was lowered to 0
  • Fixed a bug where wrong diary text would display after putting out the fire at the post office
  • Fixed a crash when asking Danny about the communications relay
  • Fixed various graphical bugs

