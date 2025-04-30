Greetings, Descendants!
Here are the details on The First Descendant Hotfix 1.2.16, patched maintenance-free.
■ Patch Date
- 04.30.2025 (Wed) 00:00 PDT
■ Platforms
- Steam, Xbox Series X│S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5
■ Patch Details
Content Improvements
(1) Descendants
- Added "Max Number of Creations" to the Skill Info window UI of "Merciless Cuisine" for Ultimate Blair's Modification Module "Next-level Recipe."
(2) Equipment
- Improved Set Effects for 2 External Components.
ㄴ "Plague" 4-Set Effect: Changed so that the effects are always given when acquiring Custom Resources, even if the player is at maximum Custom Resource capacity.
ㄴ "Enlightened Mage" 4-Set Effect: Increased the duration of the "Truth" effect. (5s → 15s)
Shop
- Added new products.
Bug Fixes
(1) Content
- Fixed an issue where the game client would close when playing in Sigma Sector with Ray Tracing enabled on the PS5 Pro.
- Fixed an issue where the accumulated login time for the 'Ingris Guardian Blair' event would occasionally reset after reconnecting to the game.
(2) Descendants
- Fixed an issue where Ultimate Blair's "Deadly Feast" skill was not properly hitting Dazed Colossi.
(3) Weapons & Modules
- Fixed an issue where some Firearm Module groups were incorrectly configured.
(4) UI & UX
- Fixed an issue where information was displayed with center-alignment on the Inventory > Info screen.
- Fixed an issue where the Options > Gameplay > Skill Cooldown Details option settings were reset after exiting the game.
- Fixed an issue where some items in the Shop preview page would display the previous item when switching to different items.
