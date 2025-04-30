 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18276771 Edited 30 April 2025 – 07:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Descendants!

Here are the details on The First Descendant Hotfix 1.2.16, patched maintenance-free.

■ Patch Date

  • 04.30.2025 (Wed) 00:00 PDT

■ Platforms

  • Steam, Xbox Series X│S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5

■ Patch Details
Content Improvements
(1) Descendants

  • Added "Max Number of Creations" to the Skill Info window UI of "Merciless Cuisine" for Ultimate Blair's Modification Module "Next-level Recipe."

(2) Equipment

  • Improved Set Effects for 2 External Components.
    ㄴ "Plague" 4-Set Effect: Changed so that the effects are always given when acquiring Custom Resources, even if the player is at maximum Custom Resource capacity.
    ㄴ "Enlightened Mage" 4-Set Effect: Increased the duration of the "Truth" effect. (5s → 15s)

Shop

  • Added new products.

Bug Fixes
(1) Content

  • Fixed an issue where the game client would close when playing in Sigma Sector with Ray Tracing enabled on the PS5 Pro.
  • Fixed an issue where the accumulated login time for the 'Ingris Guardian Blair' event would occasionally reset after reconnecting to the game.

(2) Descendants

  • Fixed an issue where Ultimate Blair's "Deadly Feast" skill was not properly hitting Dazed Colossi.

(3) Weapons & Modules

  • Fixed an issue where some Firearm Module groups were incorrectly configured.

(4) UI & UX

  • Fixed an issue where information was displayed with center-alignment on the Inventory > Info screen.
  • Fixed an issue where the Options > Gameplay > Skill Cooldown Details option settings were reset after exiting the game.
  • Fixed an issue where some items in the Shop preview page would display the previous item when switching to different items.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2074921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link