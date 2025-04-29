Patch #1 Notes

Hello neighbors!

Today we celebrate our first non-hotfix patch as patch #1 is here!🥳

We've been hard at work to implement as much of your noted bugs, glitches and feedback as possible. Today we are deploying a first patch to address balancing and connectivity issues tied to matchmaking. In addition to that we are deploying an in-game reporting to enable players to report cheaters and toxicity.

Gameplay & Balance Changes

_Eggs Nerfed: _Eggs no longer provide a damage buff.

Kim Adjustments:

Kim can now place only one oil turret.

Kim's Wrench damage now scales depending on the range of the target ( 33% at minimum range, 100% at maximum range)

Kim's Homing Wrench perk, damage has been reduced by 30 %

Baseball Pitchers: Placement inside houses is now disallowed (subject to testing).

Woodworking Perk: Various fixes to improve consistency and performance.

EXP adjustments: Increased the amount of gained EXP per match increased by 25%.

Bug Fixes

Charged Weapon: Fixed an issue where charged weapons weren’t behaving as intended.

Gramps Revive: Resolved a bug preventing Gramps from reviving properly.

UI & Quality of Life

Queue Timer: Now visible while waiting for a match.

Crash fixes: Fixed various issues leading to crashes.

Network code improvement: Deployed adjustments to improve hit registration and lag compensation.

In-Game Reporting: Players can now report others from both the in-game menu and the lobby. In-game it is accessible via the ESC menu.

Ping Display: Player ping is now visible in the tab (scoreboard) overview.

Matchmaking & Region

Stricter Region Rules: Matchmaking now adheres more strictly to regional settings to improve latency and fair play.

Locked Region: Matchmaking will now only place you on servers in your region. You can however change your region on the play screen. The region of the server is additionally displayed in-game.

Localization

Czech Language Support: Czech has been added to the list of supported languages.

We will be back with the next patch very soon and we thank everyone for sticking around in the neighborhood.

IW Team