29 April 2025 Build 18276737
Update notes via Steam Community

Battle Ratings

Aircraft

  • UH-1D (Germany), UH-1B, UH-1C, Mi-8TB (Germany), Mi-8TV, Mi-24A, SA.342L Gazelle, Mi-24D (Italy) — modification to unlock ATGMs has been moved to Tier I in the modification research.

  • UH-1B (Japan) — the number of rocket pods with 19 x FFAR Mighty Mouse rockets has been increased from 2 to 4.

  • XP-50 — air respawn ability has been removed.

Ground Vehicles

  • Vextra 105 — OFL 105 F1 shell parameters have been recalculated. (Report). OFL 105 G2 shell and the modification to unlock it has been removed.

  • E.B.R. (1954) — PCOT-51P shell has been added.

  • A bug that caused the “Camera Shake” option to not affect camera shake intensity on ships has been fixed. (Report).

  • A bug that caused turrets to sometimes still not adjust fire to the crosshair in Naval Arcade Battles and instead fire at the wrong location has been fixed. (Report).

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.

Windows Linux War Thunder Content Depot 236391
macOS 64-bit War Thunder Mac Depot 236392
Linux 64-bit War Thunder Linux Depot 236393
Windows War Thunder Win Depot 236394
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945840 War Thunder - Ground Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945840) Depot Depot 1945840
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945841 War Thunder - Air Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945841) Depot Depot 1945841
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945930 War Thunder - Environment High-res Texture Pack (1945930) Depot Depot 1945930
