Battle Ratings

The planned Battle Rating changes have come into effect.

Aircraft

UH-1D (Germany), UH-1B, UH-1C, Mi-8TB (Germany), Mi-8TV, Mi-24A, SA.342L Gazelle, Mi-24D (Italy) — modification to unlock ATGMs has been moved to Tier I in the modification research.

UH-1B (Japan) — the number of rocket pods with 19 x FFAR Mighty Mouse rockets has been increased from 2 to 4.

XP-50 — air respawn ability has been removed.

Ground Vehicles

Vextra 105 — OFL 105 F1 shell parameters have been recalculated. (Report). OFL 105 G2 shell and the modification to unlock it has been removed.

E.B.R. (1954) — PCOT-51P shell has been added.

Naval Vessels

A bug that caused the “Camera Shake” option to not affect camera shake intensity on ships has been fixed. (Report).

A bug that caused turrets to sometimes still not adjust fire to the crosshair in Naval Arcade Battles and instead fire at the wrong location has been fixed. (Report).

