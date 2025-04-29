 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18276618 Edited 29 April 2025 – 14:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Ahoy Blitzers!

Here's a hotfix for the new Mercenaires update that includes the following bug fixes:

Bug Fixes:

  • Scorch card removed from being shown by Cauldron.

  • Fixed a bug that caused Juniper to have Rush.

  • Fixed a softlock when playing a Trap.

  • Fixed a bug that caused Armada Bolster to work properly.

Please share your feedback on the Steam Forums or on our official Discord!

Thank you for supporting us during this Early Access, and please leave a review if you can, it really helps us out!

