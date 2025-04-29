This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ahoy Blitzers!

Here's a hotfix for the new Mercenaires update that includes the following bug fixes:

Bug Fixes:

Scorch card removed from being shown by Cauldron.

Fixed a bug that caused Juniper to have Rush.

Fixed a softlock when playing a Trap.

Fixed a bug that caused Armada Bolster to work properly.

