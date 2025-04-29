 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18276343 Edited 29 April 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,

Map Pack and Sandbox Editor are now available. Players who previously pre-paid will receive this DLC as a complimentary gift. Thank you for being so supportive!

Version 0.92.022 Major Updates:

  1. Fixed an issue where USD payments displayed incorrect amounts.
  2. Significant update to the troop recruitment system: the food mechanism. In addition to military expenses, recruiting and upgrading troops now require food resources. Different unit types consume varying amounts of food, requiring commanders to make strategic trade-offs in battle.
  3. Added new avatar components.
  4. Fixed a potential issue with equipment display when cross-playing with PC.
  5. Fixed some UI text display issues.
  6. Fixed several localization errors in text.

