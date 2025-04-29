Hello,
Map Pack and Sandbox Editor are now available. Players who previously pre-paid will receive this DLC as a complimentary gift. Thank you for being so supportive!
Version 0.92.022 Major Updates:
- Fixed an issue where USD payments displayed incorrect amounts.
- Significant update to the troop recruitment system: the food mechanism. In addition to military expenses, recruiting and upgrading troops now require food resources. Different unit types consume varying amounts of food, requiring commanders to make strategic trade-offs in battle.
- Added new avatar components.
- Fixed a potential issue with equipment display when cross-playing with PC.
- Fixed some UI text display issues.
- Fixed several localization errors in text.
Changed files in this update