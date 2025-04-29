 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18276269
Update notes via Steam Community

We have updated the game to version v1.0.1, which includes the following bug fixes:

[Online]

  • Upon starting a battle, only the guest’s character weapon/crown would appear.
  • Fixed an issue where another player could enter the Lobby after a battle.
  • Fixed an issue where the pause screen would sometimes fail to appear when pressing the pause button.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

If you encounter any other bugs, or have any requests or feedback, please feel free to contact us.

Thank you for your continued support of Ninjam!

