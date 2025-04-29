Bug fixes:
- Fixed a problem in gameplay where infinite respawn did not work in area 4 of stages 1, 3, and 5 on hard difficulty.
- Fixed an issue in gameplay where energy bursts would sometimes not explode to the maximum number.
- Fixed a bug in gameplay that caused bullets fired by a captured DIM-EGION to disappear when the captured was off-screen.
- Fixed a bug in gameplay where a player's vehicle would get stuck occasionally when it came in contact with a wall.
- Fixed a problem in which screen resolution candidates were not displayed in the configuration menu.
Level design:
- Overall difficulty of stage 5 lowered slightly.
- Opening information on area 2 of stage 5 was modified so that players do not rely on quick energy bursts at the beginning of the areas.
- Difficulty of area 1 of stage 6 on normal difficulty lowered slightly.
- Difficulty of area 1 and 2 of stage 4 on hard difficulty raised slightly.
- Difficulty of area 1 of extra stage 3 lowered slightly.
Visual updates:
- The enemy bullets are now rendered over the captured allies' rendering.
- Enemy explosion rendering is now muted near the player.
- Some bullet renderings were modified.
- Background light pillars in stage 7 became muted a bit.
Other changes:
- Clearing the extra mode on normal difficulty now unlocks the extra mode on hard difficulty.
- Conditions for unlocking some features have been relaxed (The number of plays (i.e. number of game overs) required to obtain more vehicles and credits has been reduced).
- Other details corrected.
Changed files in this update