29 April 2025 Build 18276188 Edited 29 April 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a problem in gameplay where infinite respawn did not work in area 4 of stages 1, 3, and 5 on hard difficulty.
  • Fixed an issue in gameplay where energy bursts would sometimes not explode to the maximum number.
  • Fixed a bug in gameplay that caused bullets fired by a captured DIM-EGION to disappear when the captured was off-screen.
  • Fixed a bug in gameplay where a player's vehicle would get stuck occasionally when it came in contact with a wall.
  • Fixed a problem in which screen resolution candidates were not displayed in the configuration menu.

Level design:

  • Overall difficulty of stage 5 lowered slightly.
  • Opening information on area 2 of stage 5 was modified so that players do not rely on quick energy bursts at the beginning of the areas.
    • Difficulty of area 1 of stage 6 on normal difficulty lowered slightly.
    • Difficulty of area 1 and 2 of stage 4 on hard difficulty raised slightly.
    • Difficulty of area 1 of extra stage 3 lowered slightly.

Visual updates:

  • The enemy bullets are now rendered over the captured allies' rendering.
  • Enemy explosion rendering is now muted near the player.
  • Some bullet renderings were modified.
  • Background light pillars in stage 7 became muted a bit.

Other changes:

  • Clearing the extra mode on normal difficulty now unlocks the extra mode on hard difficulty.
  • Conditions for unlocking some features have been relaxed (The number of plays (i.e. number of game overs) required to obtain more vehicles and credits has been reduced).
  • Other details corrected.

