Hey Soldiers!
We are working on bigger updates regarding the sound & more progression. In the mean time, this update contains more features for the Tourney System, an Aim Assist rework and more minor fixes.
Added more features available in custom games to the tourney mode, like custom settings and point customizations
Reworked Aim Assist for Controller (more consistent and balanced on different ranges)
Removed Active Server Info because its not used anymore
Fixed 10 Kills in a game Quest/Achievement
Added more details to player reports to make it easier to moderate
Minor performance optimizations
Fixed small fonts on lower resolution monitors
Anti Cheat Update
