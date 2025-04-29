 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18276187 Edited 29 April 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Soldiers!
We are working on bigger updates regarding the sound & more progression. In the mean time, this update contains more features for the Tourney System, an Aim Assist rework and more minor fixes.

  • Added more features available in custom games to the tourney mode, like custom settings and point customizations

  • Reworked Aim Assist for Controller (more consistent and balanced on different ranges)

  • Removed Active Server Info because its not used anymore

  • Fixed 10 Kills in a game Quest/Achievement

  • Added more details to player reports to make it easier to moderate

  • Minor performance optimizations

  • Fixed small fonts on lower resolution monitors

  • Anti Cheat Update

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1657091
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1657093
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link