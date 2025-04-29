Hey Soldiers!

We are working on bigger updates regarding the sound & more progression. In the mean time, this update contains more features for the Tourney System, an Aim Assist rework and more minor fixes.

Added more features available in custom games to the tourney mode, like custom settings and point customizations

Reworked Aim Assist for Controller (more consistent and balanced on different ranges)

Removed Active Server Info because its not used anymore

Fixed 10 Kills in a game Quest/Achievement

Added more details to player reports to make it easier to moderate

Minor performance optimizations

Fixed small fonts on lower resolution monitors

Anti Cheat Update